Fraser will be a ‘terrific addition’ ahead of Dons friendly

Peterhead are expected to sign midfielder Gary Fraser ahead of tonight’s friendly with Aberdeen.

The Blue Toon have agreed a deal with the former Hamilton, Bolton, Partick Thistle, Morton and Forfar player and he is expected to put pen to paper this evening.

Fraser, 25, spent last season with Cowdenbeath and impressed when he played against the Buchan outfit.

Balmoor assistant manager David Nicholls believes he will be a good addition to Peterhead’s midfield.

Jim McInally’s No 2 also thinks Fraser has got to make a return to full-time football in the future – if he performs well for the Blue Toon in League One.

Nicholls said: “He’s a very good player and he’ll be a great addition to us.

“Gary certainly impressed us when he played for Cowdenbeath against us last year.

“He switches the play well and is very composed on the ball.

“He’s got good energy and is very much a box-to-box midfielder.

“We just felt he was a very good player when we were watching him.

“Derek Lyle has been crucial for us in doing this deal.

“Derek’s friendly with Gary and intimitated that Gary was available and might be keen to join.

“We were keen to speak to him but we knew Gary had been in at Livingston training there with a view to going back full-time.

“But it maybe suits him better with his job to stay part-time.

“He’s a really good lad and we’re pleased to get him in.

“He’s got a good pedigree with the clubs he has been at.

“Certainly it’s an opportunity for Gary to come in and do well and you don’t know what might happen in terms of interest in him.

“We look for guys who are ambitious to do well and if they do well they might then get a move to a full-time club.

“We know what Gary is capable of. If he comes in and continues that with us then he could progress.

“Gary could be a big player for us, we have confidence in him and now it’s up to him to show that.

“He’s a terrific addition to what is a strong midfield.”