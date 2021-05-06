Four Rangers players make up SFWA player of the year shortlist

A Rangers quartet make up the four nominees for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s player of the year award.

Defenders Connor Goldson and James Tavernier, midfielder Steven Davis and goalkeeper Allan McGregor are in the running for the gong.

Rangers have enjoyed a memorable season by winning the Scottish Premiership trophy to deny their rivals Celtic claiming a 10th consecutive championship.

Goldson has been at the heart of a Rangers defence that has conceded only 13 times in 36 league games, while Tavernier has scored 18 goals in 44 appearances from right back.

Steven Davis, 36, has enjoyed a strong season in the middle of the park, while McGregor has kept 21 clean sheets in 41 games.

The last Rangers player to win the award was David Weir during the 2009-10 season.

Odsonne Edouard was the seventh consecutive Celtic player to win the award when he was named SFWA player of the year last year.