Four points from six would be good start to World Cup qualifying – Steve Clarke

Scotland manager Steve Clarke reckons four points from the first two World Cup qualifiers would be a good return.

The national team is back in action tomorrow night against Israel in Tel Aviv.

The Scots started the campaign to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar with a 2-2 draw at home to Group F second seeds Austria on Thursday night.

Boss Clarke is keen to build on that against an Israeli side that are seeded fourth, compared to Scotland, who are third seeds.

With the other sides in the section Denmark, Moldova and the Faroe Islands, Clarke believes it will be a competitive group, but appreciates the value of gathering points early on.

He said: “It is not about eliminating Israel. I know the clamour is to get the points, but the key for us is to try and build on the performance against a really good Austria side.

“It got us a point, we wanted three. Now if we can go to Israel and get three points that would be a good return after two tough games.

“I think I said at the start when the group was drawn I can see teams dropping points against each other all the way through this.

“I don’t see a Belgium for example taking 30 points or a Russia, who I think took 24 points – so 54 points went to the top two seeds last time (in Euro 2020 qualifying).

“I don’t see that happening now. So I think it will be a competitive group all the way through with a lot of twists and turns.”

Clarke made some alterations to his side for the draw with Austria.

Scott McTominay was restored to midfield, with the Manchester United man most recently having been used in a back three for Scotland.

In the back three, Grant Hanley of Norwich City returned to win his 30th cap and first for three years and KV Oostende’s Jack Hendry was also recalled to win his first cap since 2018.

Clarke added: “It was a good change. I thought Scott was really good in the game. He is a top midfield player.

“He plays week in, week out for Man United in the Premier League which is a great level, so he showed his qualities.

“Obviously we had a couple of changes at the back. I think we can improve at the back.

“Obviously conceding two goals, I thought both of them were preventable.

“It was a good save from David (Marshall) and we did not react quick enough to the second ball. And we allowed the cross to come in too easily for the second goal – but I have to say it was a great header from the lad.

“I think he’s one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga this year and he’s a decent striker.

“It was a great header, but the reaction from the players to come back and get a point makes it a good point.

“I think it was probably more difficult for Jack, because he has had fewer caps (three).

“Grant Hanley comes in and he’s already played 29 times – I think tonight was his 30th cap for Scotland, so for Grant to come back in was a lot easier.”

Clarke also handed Southampton striker Che Adams his Scotland debut as a second half sub against Austria and believes he will make the Dark Blues better going forward.

He said: “He is a good player. He gives us a good option.

“Lyndon is a physical player, he knocks them around a bit and works his socks off and obviously starts to fatigue a little bit towards the end.

“So if we can put on someone like Che it gives us another option. He is going to make the squad better, he is going to make the team better. “