Keith FC boss hopes fans will honour legend

Keith manager Dean Donaldson hopes the club’s supporters turn out in force to honour legend Cammy Keith.

The striker’s 10 years of service to the Maroons over two spells is being recognised tomorrow with a testimonial against Aberdeen.

Keith, who is Kynoch Park’s all-time top scorer, won the Highland League, Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield treble in 2007.

He also claimed the League Cup again in 2013 before spending three-and-a-half years with Formartine United.

Boss Donaldson has been delighted with the service Keith has given and said: “I hope Cammy gets a big turnout because he definitely deserves it.

“He has been a great servant to Keith over 10 years with the club.

“He could have had his choice of club, but he has been loyal, which you don’t see too much of nowadays.

“He went to Formartine for a few years and then he came back and got his testimonial, but Formartine paid a lot of money for him and Keith benefited from that as well, so he’s been a terrific servant.

“Hopefully there is a big crowd for him. He’s been one of the best players in the history of Keith and he’s the all-time top scorer for the club.

“He deserves credit because even now, with where we are in the league, we’re still lucky to have him.

“Cammy could still have his choice of club and we’re lucky to have him here.

“He’s not someone that shouts and bawls on the park, he’s quite quiet, but you always know he’s good for a goal. He’ll not be in the game for 85 minutes and then he’ll pop up and score the winner.

“That’s Cammy all over; he’s naturally prolific.”