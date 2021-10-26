Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Scotland manager Walter Smith dies aged 73

By Ryan Cryle
26/10/2021, 10:16 am Updated: 26/10/2021, 11:09 am
Walter Smith.

Rangers have announced the death of former manager Walter Smith – one of the nation’s managerial heavyweights, who also had a spell in charge of Scotland’s national team.

Following his retirement as a player in the late 1970s, Smith worked under a fellow Scottish dugout icon in the late Jim McLean at Dundee United.

He also took charge of Scotland’s under-18s and then the under-21s, assisting stand-in senior boss and Aberdeen icon Sir Alex Ferguson at the 1986 World Cup following the passing of national gaffer Jock Stein, before returning to the club game to be Graeme Souness’ assistant at Rangers.

Alex Ferguson (left) with assistant Walter Smith at Scotland training in 1986.

Then followed a seven-year spell in charge at Rangers in his own right between 1991 and 1998 where he won 13 major trophies.

His final two years under Souness and his own seven-year stint saw Rangers win nine league titles in a row.

Between 1998 and 2000, Smith was Everton manager, before assisting Ferguson at Manchester United, then taking the Scotland job in 2004.

In Euro 2008 qualifying, he led Scotland to a famous win over giants France at Hampden, before returning to Rangers for a second spell between 2007 and 2011.

He took Rangers to the UEFA Cup Final in this final managerial stint, as well as winning another eight domestic trophies.

Announcing the news, Ibrox chairman Douglas Park said:  “On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family. Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

“It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers. He embodied everything that a Ranger should be. His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.

“I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support. For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.

“Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers.

“Winning 10 top-flight titles as manager, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups, as well as leading his club to the UEFA Cup Final in 2008, he will be remembered by the football community across the world. His spells as Scotland manager as well as managing in the English Premier League underlined his credentials as one of the great modern day football managers.

“However, for Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador and most of all-a legend.”

 