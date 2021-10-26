Former Scotland manager Walter Smith dies aged 73

Rangers have announced the death of former manager Walter Smith – one of the nation’s managerial heavyweights, who also had a spell in charge of Scotland’s national team.

Following his retirement as a player in the late 1970s, Smith worked under a fellow Scottish dugout icon in the late Jim McLean at Dundee United.

He also took charge of Scotland’s under-18s and then the under-21s, assisting stand-in senior boss and Aberdeen icon Sir Alex Ferguson at the 1986 World Cup following the passing of national gaffer Jock Stein, before returning to the club game to be Graeme Souness’ assistant at Rangers.

Then followed a seven-year spell in charge at Rangers in his own right between 1991 and 1998 where he won 13 major trophies.

His final two years under Souness and his own seven-year stint saw Rangers win nine league titles in a row.

Between 1998 and 2000, Smith was Everton manager, before assisting Ferguson at Manchester United, then taking the Scotland job in 2004.

In Euro 2008 qualifying, he led Scotland to a famous win over giants France at Hampden, before returning to Rangers for a second spell between 2007 and 2011.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former Scotland national coach, and one of the most successful managers in Scottish football history, Walter Smith. The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with his friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/CP2TzXLm51 — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) October 26, 2021

He took Rangers to the UEFA Cup Final in this final managerial stint, as well as winning another eight domestic trophies.

Announcing the news, Ibrox chairman Douglas Park said: “On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family. Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

“It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers. He embodied everything that a Ranger should be. His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.

“I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support. For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.

“Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers.

“Winning 10 top-flight titles as manager, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups, as well as leading his club to the UEFA Cup Final in 2008, he will be remembered by the football community across the world. His spells as Scotland manager as well as managing in the English Premier League underlined his credentials as one of the great modern day football managers.

“However, for Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador and most of all-a legend.”

Everybody at Ross County sends their condolences to Walter’s family, friends and the Rangers family at this deeply sad time. 💙 https://t.co/taDqdJqjiE — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) October 26, 2021