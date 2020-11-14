Former Scotland boss and Aberdeen legend Alex McLeish hails ‘brilliant’ qualifiers

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish says ending more than 20 years of qualifying hurt means “everything”.

Gothenburg Great McLeish laid the groundwork for the Euro 2020 qualification by leading the Scots to the top of their Nations League group as head coach.

That opened the way for the play-off route to the Euros with games against Israel and Serbia.

Scotland triumphed in both via tense penalty shootouts to reach the finals of a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup.

McLeish said: “It means everything.

“Over the years I have been in talks with the other managers that have been in place and we are all good friends.

“We are always trying to find a solution about how are we going to do it this time.

“Finally after a wee bit of turmoil and trying to get a system in place and players of quality in we looked the business in Serbia.”

McLeish was axed as Scotland manager last year following a poor start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Scotland missed out on the traditional route, but McLeish had left the other road to the Euros.

Under the guidance of Steve Clarke, a revitalised Scotland, now nine games unbeaten, grabbed that opportunity and will face England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at the Euro 2020 finals.

Aberdeen and Scotland legend McLeish said: “It was a great performance and they battered Serbia without getting that second goal.

“Scotland took the game to them instead of waiting for a Serbian avalanche.

“It was a brilliant performance.”