Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser desperate for ‘close unit’ Scotland to keep unbeaten run going tonight

Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser is confident Scotland’s full focus will tonight remain on their bid to win their Nations League group.

Newcastle United star Fraser accepts the Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia in Belgrade on November 12 is playing on the minds of every player in the squad.

However, the Aberdonian believes the Scots will put that final clash aside for tonight’s Nations League showdown with the Czech Republic at Hampden.

Unbeaten in seven games, the Scots top League B Group 2 and sit one point ahead of the Czechs.

The 26-year-old said: “Everyone is thinking about Serbia, but we need to be professional.

“We need to go and win this group now.

“In every game you play, especially when you put on the Scotland jersey, you have to give your all and try to win.

“We are unbeaten in seven now and top of the group, which is brilliant.

“If we can get a win against Czech Republic that will also give us momentum going into next month, which is needed.”

Fraser produced an impressive shift in attack in the 1-0 defeat of Slovakia on Sunday.

That extended Scotland’s unbeaten streak to more than a year and Fraser believes the feel-good factor has returned to the national squad under the guidance of manager Steve Clarke.

© Alan Harvey - SNS Group / SFA

He said: “When you win games and are unbeaten it is easier to get that good morale in the squad.

“Everyone has become a close unit and close family. It is enjoyable and everyone wants to play.

“Maybe in the past it might not have been like that for some reason, but now everyone wants to come and represent their country.”

Fraser came on as a substitute in Scotland’s nerve-wracking 5-3 penalty shootout defeat of Israel last Thursday in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden.

He was given the nod to start against Slovakia as Clarke rang the changes with former Aberdeen team-mate Andy Considine starting for his debut senior cap.

Fraser said: “With the game against Israel played over 120 minutes the manager changed some bodies for Slovakia.

“The players who came in did really well, which shows just how strong the squad is.

“It would have been easy after winning against Israel not to concentrate on the Slovakia game.

“However, we gave everything and were the better team.

“It is very positive.

“I am looking forward to the Czech Republic game and hopefully I play again.”

In the aftermath of the defeat of Slovakia, manager Clarke praised Fraser’s contribution, insisting he brought a spark of creativity.

In his 12th appearance for Scotland the Newcastle star was utilised in a front two alongside Lyndon Dykes.

Fraser, who joined The Magpies in the summer having left Bournemouth, said: “I tried to work hard and influence the game in any way I could.

“I have never really played striker before, so it was different for me, but I tried to do my best.”