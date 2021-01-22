Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean tests positive for Covid-19

Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean has confirmed on social media he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Scotland international McLean, 29, one of the heroes of Scotland’s qualification for this summer’s European Championships, has returned the positive test ahead of club side Norwich City’s FA Cup tie with Barnsley this weekend.
McLean, who played for the Dons between 2014 and 2018, said on Twitter he was suffering from “minor symptoms”:
Can confirm that I have returned a positive COVID test result this morning and that I'm now self-isolating in line with the guidlines. I only have minor symptoms at the moment, but it's an important reminder that everyone should follow all of the rules. Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/Gmtsf3jXaQ
