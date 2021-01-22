Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean tests positive for Covid-19

by Ryan Cryle
22/01/2021, 3:09 pm Updated: 22/01/2021, 3:13 pm
© SNS Group / SFAKenny McLean.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean has confirmed on social media he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Scotland international McLean, 29, one of the heroes of Scotland’s qualification for this summer’s European Championships, has returned the positive test ahead of club side Norwich City’s FA Cup tie with Barnsley this weekend.

McLean, who played for the Dons between 2014 and 2018, said on Twitter he was suffering from “minor symptoms”: