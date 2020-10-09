Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean says he knew before Scotland-Israel shoot-out his penalty would likely be decisive

Kenny McLean says he had a feeling his penalty would be decisive after his shoot-out strike sent Scotland through to a Euro play-off final with Serbia.

After a drab 0-0 draw with Israel at Hampden, Steve Clarke’s Dark Blues were flawless with their penalties, winning 5-3 after David Marshall had earlier saved from Eran Zahavi.

If the Scots can win in Belgrade next month, they will qualify for a major tournament for the first time in 23 years.

During training this week, Clarke had made his squad practise penalty kicks in the event it went to a shoo-tout – and it paid off.

Former Aberdeen midfielder McLean, now at Norwich City, said of his nerveless spot-kick: “It actually felt pretty good.

“Marsh had obviously put us in a position where we were always ahead and I knew it was a chance to win it.

“I knew I was taking the last penalty and I said to him at the start of the shootout that I fancied him to save at least one, so I thought I might have been in that position.”

McLean wrote his name into Scotland’s history books with his calm finish to move the Scots 90 minutes from the Euro 2020 finals.

McLean isn’t too experienced with penalty shootouts, but it didn’t prove an issue in the end.

He said: “I think I took one and scored for St Mirren against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup. I think it’s an advantage for the taker against the goalkeeper and I’m always confident.

“As I say, Marsh did the hard work for us and put us in a position where the five boys stepped up confidently and stuck them in the corners.”

Introduced as a substitute, McLean offered to take a spot-kick as soon as extra-time finished.

He said: “As soon as we came off after extra-time I said to the manager I wanted to take one.

“The rest of the boys stepped up as well and we were all confident.”