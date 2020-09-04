Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Antoniazzi hoping clubs below Premiership not impacted by behaviour

Chris Antoniazzi hopes the lower-league season is not delayed by any further indiscretions from Premiership players.

The ex-Aberdeen youngster joined Forfar Athletic in the summer after his release from Pittodrie and is not getting carried away in thinking the new campaign will start on time.

Clubs below the Premiership had been told to stop training until August 24 at the earliest, following a meeting of the Scottish FA/SPFL Joint Response Group.

The Championship, League One and League Two are all due to begin on October 17, with all of these clubs competing in the Betfred Cup which starts 11 days earlier.

Forfar came back on September 1 for training and the messages emanating from political office, in particular First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, do make uneasy reading from those in lower-league clubs.

Antoniazzi said: “You never know, we might not be playing football this year.

“Is it something I’m preparing for? Absolutely.

“I’m excited to play football after the lockdown, letdowns and bad times I’ve had, but I’m not getting ahead of myself.

“Anything could happen. You heard what Nicola Sturgeon said about the yellow card and the red card, if one more incident happens.

“Even the slightest thing in the Premiership – it could be a Celtic, Rangers or Aberdeen player that does something and it has a knock-on effect for us.

“The financial implications for the lower-league clubs are far greater.

“The Premiership clubs have got money coming in from different places and can sell players.

“In the lower leagues it’s difficult to bring in money without fans. We’ve got to live in hope.”