Peterhead keeper Fleming’s career hits heights with League Two win

Peterhead goalie Greg Fleming says winning League Two ranks alongside anything in his career.

And the keeper, pictured, believes the Blue Toon can perform well in League One next term.

The dust is beginning to settle on the Buchan outfit’s title triumph. But the role of Fleming in delivering the championship can’t be forgotten.

The 32-year-old played every minute of every game and kept 15 league clean sheets.

During his career Fleming has won the Football League Trophy (2012) with Chesterfield as well as promotion through the play-offs with Stenhousemuir (2015) and Ayr United (2016).

But because of his role the season’s triumph with Peterhead rates so highly in the Scotland Under-21 cap’s career.

He said: “As an achievement this is up there with anything I’ve achieved in my career.

“I’ve played every game and it feels like I’ve played a big part in helping win the league.

“It’s good to be able to do that. I’ve won promotion before with Ayr, but that was through the play-offs so it’s a bit different. Then at Gretna I didn’t really play much when they were winning league titles.

“So to play every game and win the league is brilliant.”

The Blue Toon are ambitious about what they can achieve in League One next term.

They can also take inspiration from Arbroath, who gained promotion in 2017, finished fourth last year and then clained the title this term.

Fleming added: “I don’t see why the club can’t do well in League One.

“You look at Arbroath winning that league and Montrose went up last year and are in the play-offs (finished fourth).

“They’ve done very well so hopefully we can do the same.”

For Fleming this season’s triumph was made sweeter by previous pain. In 2018 Peterhead missed out on the League Two title by a point and were then defeated in the play-off final by Stenhousemuir.

And this term the Blue Toon looked set to seal the title with a game to spare against Stirling Albion at Balmoor on April 27.

But, leading 1-0, the Buchan outfit conceded an equaliser to the Binos in the final 10 seconds which meant the title race went to the final day of the season, when they beat Queen’s Park 2-0 at Hampden.

Fleming said: “It came a week after we all felt so bad with what happened against Stirling Albion.

“I think it’s that bit sweeter that we managed to go to Hampden, get two good goals, a clean sheet and win the league.

“We had the double whammy last year of losing the league by a point.

“Then we go into the play-offs and we lost in the play-off final. That was really tough on us, but thankfully we just managed to get over the line.”