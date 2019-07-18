Peterhead goalie Fleming reveals relief after first spot-kick seals League Cup win

Goalie Greg Fleming was Peterhead’s unlikely penalty shoot-out hero and admitted he was a relieved man after converting his first spot-kick.

The Blue Toon keeper, pictured, has saved plenty of penalties in his time.

But he’d never taken one until Tuesday’s Betfred League Cup shoot-out with Inverness Caley Thistle at Balmoor.

All 20 outfield players found the net and with the score at 10-10 it was down to the goalkeepers.

Caley’s Mark Ridgers hit the right-hand post allowing Fleming to fire home with his left foot to secure a bonus point.

The former Oldham, Ayr and Scotland Under-21 stopper, 32, said: “I was lucky with Ridgers’ penalty, it was nowhere near me.

“He was trying to put it in the bottom corner and hit the outside of the post.

“Then I was looking around thinking ‘please say it’s not me’.

“Everybody was pointing saying it was me and then the ball was away over in the corner so I had to go and get it.

“All our fans were banging on the advertising boards and I was thinking ‘please don’t miss’.

“Thankfully I put it in and that was it. But I was relieved.

“I’ve never taken a penalty before, that was my first one.

“I’ve seen keepers take the gloves off for taking penalties, but I kept mine on because if I’d missed I would have had to put them back on again.

“I’ve taken penalties in training, but there’s no pressure on it.

“Although I suppose there was no pressure on Tuesday because if I’d missed the shoot-out would have kept going.

“It was an enjoyable experience to be part of.”

As both teams kept scoring, Fleming did manage to get a hand to Inverness’ eighth penalty, from Charlie Trafford.

He parried the ball into the ground, but it bounced and spun back beyond Fleming – who did mange to claw it away – but it was adjudged the ball had crossed the line.

He added: “To me it didn’t look like it was in, but the linesman said it was just in.

“So after that I was frustrated because I got a hand to it and would have liked to push it over the bar or wide.”

The Blue Toon face Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday and Raith Rovers away on Tuesday. With five points already in the bag they have a chance of qualification for the last 16.

Fleming said: “I thought we played very well considering we were up against a Championship team.

“You never know what can happen when it comes to qualifying.

“Dundee will be favourites on Saturday, but we’ll enjoy it and see what happens.”