Scotland at Wembley: 5 famous wins to inspire Steve Clarke’s men to Euro 2020 glory over England

Scotland will face England on Friday as massive underdogs – but can draw inspiration from some historic Wembley wins.

Defeat will all-but end their hopes of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020.

But they’ve been written off at Wembley before and produced nine stunning wins at the home of English football.

That should give the Tartan Army enough hope of causing an upset.

Here, Courier Sport looks back on five famous Scotland Wembley wins.

From The Wembley Wizards to the Jim Baxter keepy-ups on the day our nation became unofficial “World Champions” – each win gives Steve Clarke’s side inspiration.

1928 – England 1 Scotland 5

Steve Clarke has been criticised for his team selection against Czech Republic but at least he has the final say.

Back in 1928, as Scotland claimed their first-ever win at the newly-constructed Wembley, the team was picked by an SFA select committee.

With no manager, the pre-match team talk was held on the eve of the game by skipper Jimmy McMullan.

He told his team-mates: “The President wants us to discuss football but you all know what’s expected of you tomorrow.

“All I’ve got to say is, go to your bed, put your head on your pillow and pray for rain.”

Their prayers were answered as the heavens opened at kick-off and shots rained down on the England goal.

England hit the post early on but an Alex Jackson hat-trick and Alex James – who later claimed: “We could have had ten,” netted a double.

The Tartan Army amongst the 80,868 crowd even cheered Bob Kelly’s late consolation from England.

The Scotland starting XI had never played together before and never played together again but they did enough to earn the tag of “Wembley Wizards”.

At the time, Ivan Sharpe from Athletic News, wrote: “England were not merely beaten.

“They were bewildered, run to a standstill, made to appear utterly inferior by a team whose play was as cultured and beautiful as I ever expect to see.”

1967 England 2 Scotland 3

“The game will go down in history as one of the greatest Scotland have ever played,” said the commentator as the final whistle blew at Wembley on April 15th, 1967.

“For thousands of their supporters it was Wembley belongs to me, turf and all.”

Less than a year earlier, England had graced the Wembley pitch to lift the World Cup, but Scotland players tore up the turf and the Tartan Army took it home with them.

The sight of Jim Baxter doing keepy-ups before nonchalantly flicking the ball to Denis Law to open the scoring from 15 yards will live long in the memory of Scotland fans.

Bobby Lennox put Scotland 2-0 up before Jack Charlton made it 2-1 with six minutes go to.

Jim McCalliog restored the visitors two-goal advantage on 87 minutes.

And while England’s 1966 World Cup hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst netted late on it was too late to rescue a draw.

Scotland ended the hosts’ 20-game unbeaten run to become crowned as unofficial “World Champions”.

1977 England 1 Scotland 2

The images of Scotland fans wrecking the goalposts and lifting Wembley turf during an en-masse pitch invasion are the most memorable takeaway from this famous win.

But the 90 minutes that preceded Scotland’s first win at Wembley in ten years gave manager Ally McLeod good cause to believe that his country could cause a major stir at the 1978 Argentina World Cup.

Scotland dominated their hosts with Gordon heading them in front just before the break.

Kenny Dalglish stabbed beyond England keeper Ray Clemence at the second attempt to double the visitors’ advantage from close range.

Mick Channon’s late penalty for England was a mere consolation, with the final whistle sparking a joyous pitch invasion by the Scotland fans.

Many Scotland fans took “souvenirs” of Wembley home with them, some even using turf they’d preserved on the train journey home to patch up their gardens.

1981 England 0 Scotland 1

The iconic image of Trevor Francis, the first £1 million player in British football, trying to psyche his Nottingham Forest teammate John Robertson out of a match-winning penalty is the takeaway from this win.

Francis delayed the spot kick as he whispered instructions over where penalty king Robertson – whose set-piece strikes had helped Forest win back-to-back European Cups – would place the ball.

Francis was wrong and Corrigan dived the wrong way as ice-cool Robbo dispatched to seal the win for Jock Stein’s side.

Robertson remains Scotland’s penalty king to this day, having a perfect record from the spot with five out of five for his country.

1999 England 0 Scotland 1

“England go, Scotland stay,” said commentator John Motson at the end of this enthralling Euro 2000 play-off encounter.

“When the war cries died down it was them or us.

“Don Hutchison’s goal made England sweat all night. England will play at Euro 2000, Scotland will watch Euro 2000.”

This game was supposed to be a foregone conclusion.

England had ripped Scotland apart at Hampden Park just four days earlier with two goals from Paul Scholes giving them a commanding first leg lead.

However, Scotland didn’t read the script.

A first-half header from Don Hutchison gave Scotland hope and they battered David Seaman’s goal in a bid to level the tie.

Hutchison had a driven free-kick blocked by Seaman and former Dundee United youngster Christian Dailly forced a stunning reaction save out of the Arsenal keeper late on.

England ultimately hung on to do enough to make it to the finals but Scotland claimed another on of their historic Wembley wins – one they’ve not emulated for 22 years.

A similar result on Friday would lift the spirits of a nation and do wonders for Scotland’s hopes of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020.