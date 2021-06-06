Fitness update on Billy Gilmour from Scotland boss Steve Clarke

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has confirmed midfielder Billy Gilmour is fine after a horror challenge that forced the teenager off against Luxembourg.

The 19-year-old earned his second senior Scotland cap when coming on at half-time in the 1-0 victory at the Stade Josy Barthel.

Gilmour impressed but was forced off after a shocking challenge by Olivier Thill in the 71st minute.

Following treatment on the pitch Gilmour, who secured a Champions League winners’ medal with Chelsea last week, was taken off.

Clarke confirmed it was precautionary and although Gilmour will be assessed by the Scotland squad doctor over the next few days he is set to be fit for selection to face Czech Republic in the Euro 2020 opener on Monday June 14.

Clarke said: “The good news is he is fine.

“We took him off as a precaution and the doctor will assess him over the next couple of days.

“I have spoken to Billy, he is a tough boy from Ardrossan! He’s fine.

“I didn’t get the chance to watch the challenge back yet.

“It is one of these things that happen in football.

“The reaction of the players around it was good around it, a bit of protection.

“It shows we are together.”