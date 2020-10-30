First six rounds of North Region Junior football fixtures revealed as association gears up for return

The first six rounds of North Region Junior fixtures have been revealed as the league gears up for a competitive return nine months after the Covid-19 shutdown.
NRJFA officials have announced opening fixtures which see the League Cup group stage regionalised into three sections – West, Banff and Buchan, and Aberdeen.
The fixtures are as follows:
Saturday 21st November 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One
Islavale v Burghead Thistle
Nairn St Ninian v Dufftown
Group Two
Forres Thistle v Deveronside
Whitehills v New Elgin
Banff and Buchan Section
Group One
Colony Park v Buchanhaven Hearts
Maud v Cruden Bay
Group Two
Ellon United v Fraserburgh United
Rothie Rovers v Longside
Aberdeen Section
Group One
Hall Russell United v Stonehaven
Hermes v Aberdeen University
Group Two
Aberdeen East End v Banks o’ Dee
Sunnybank v Newmachar United
Group Three
Stoneywood Parkvale v Culter
Group Four
Glentanar v Banchory St Ternan
Kick offs 1.30pm
Saturday 28th November 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One
Burghead Thistle v Nairn St Ninian
Dufftown v Islavale
Group Two
Deveronside v Whitehills
New Elgin v Forres Thistle
Banff and Buchan Section
Group One
Buchanhaven Hearts v Maud
Cruden Bay v Colony Park
Group Two
Fraserburgh United v Rothie Rovers
Longside v Ellon United
Aberdeen Section
Group One
Aberdeen University v Hall Russell United
Stonehaven v Hermes
Group Two
Banks o’ Dee v Sunnybank
(if Banks o’ Dee are involved in the first preliminary round of the Senior Scottish Cup then
this fixture will be played on the 2nd December 2020 at 7.30pm)
Newmachar United v Aberdeen East End
Group Three
Culter v Bridge of Don Thistle
Group Four
Banchory St Ternan v Dyce Juniors
Kick offs 1.30pm
Saturday 5th December 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One
Burghead Thistle v Dufftown
Islavale v Nairn St Ninian
Group Two
New Elgin v Deveronside
Whitehills v Forres Thistle
Banff and Buchan Section
Group One
Cruden Bay v Buchanhaven Hearts
Maud v Colony Park
Group Two
Ellon United v Rothie Rovers
Fraserburgh United v Longside
Aberdeen Section
Group One
Hall Russell United v Hermes
Stonehaven v Aberdeen University
Group Two
Newmachar United v Banks o’ Dee
Aberdeen East End v Sunnybank
Group Three
Bridge of Don Thistle v Stoneywood Parkvale
Group Four
Dyce Juniors v Glentanar
Kick offs 1.30pm
Saturday 12th December 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One
Burghead Thistle v Islavale
Dufftown v Nairn St Ninian
Group Two
Deveronside v Forres Thistle
New Elgin v Whitehills
Banff and Buchan Section
Group One
Buchanhaven Hearts v Colony Park
Cruden Bay v Maud
Group Two
Fraserburgh United v Ellon United
Longside v Rothie Rovers
Aberdeen Section
Group One
Aberdeen University v Hermes
Stonehaven v Hall Russell United
Group Two
Banks o’ Dee v Aberdeen East End
(if Banks o’ Dee are involved in the first preliminary round of the Senior Scottish Cup then
this fixture will be played on the 16th December 2020 at 7.30pm)
Newmachar United v Sunnybank
Group Three
Culter v Stoneywood Parkvale
Group Four
Banchory St Ternan v Glentanar
Kick offs 1.30pm
Saturday 19th December 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One
Dufftown v Islavale
Nairn St Ninian v Burghead Thistle
Group Two
Forres Thistle v New Elgin
Whitehills v Deveronside
Banff and Buchan Section
Group One
Buchanhaven Hearts v Maud
Colony Park v Cruden Bay
Group Two
Ellon United v Longside
Rothie Rovers v Fraserburgh United
Aberdeen Section
Group One
Aberdeen University v Hall Russell United
Hermes v Stonehaven
Group Two
Aberdeen East End v Newmachar United
Sunnybank v Banks o’ Dee
Group Three
Bridge of Don Thistle v Culter
Group Four
Dyce Juniors v Banchory St Ternan
Kick offs 1.30pm
Saturday 9th January 2021
League Cup
West Section
Group One
Dufftown v Burghead Thistle
Nairn St Ninian v Islavale
Group Two
Deveronside v New Elgin
Forres Thistle v Whitehills
Banff and Buchan Section
Group One
Buchanhaven Hearts v Cruden Bay
Colony Park v Maud
Group Two
Longside v Fraserburgh United
Rothie Rovers v Ellon United
Aberdeen Section
Group One
Aberdeen University v Stonehaven
Hermes v Hall Russell United
Group Two
Banks o’ Dee v Newmachar United
(if Banks o’ Dee are involved in the first round of the Senior Scottish Cup then this fixture will
be played on the 13th January 2021 at 7.30pm)
Sunnybank v Aberdeen East End
Group Three
Stoneywood Parkvale v Bridge of Don Thistle
Group Four
Glentanar v Dyce Juniors
Kick offs 1.30pm
