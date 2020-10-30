Show Links
First six rounds of North Region Junior football fixtures revealed as association gears up for return

by Ryan Cryle
30/10/2020, 3:14 pm
The first six rounds of North Region Junior fixtures have been revealed as the league gears up for a competitive return nine months after the Covid-19 shutdown.

NRJFA officials have announced opening fixtures which see the League Cup group stage regionalised into three sections – West, Banff and Buchan, and Aberdeen.

The fixtures are as follows:

Saturday 21st November 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One

Islavale v Burghead Thistle
Nairn St Ninian v Dufftown

Group Two

Forres Thistle v Deveronside
Whitehills v New Elgin

Banff and Buchan Section
Group One

Colony Park v Buchanhaven Hearts
Maud v Cruden Bay

Group Two

Ellon United v Fraserburgh United
Rothie Rovers v Longside

Aberdeen Section
Group One

Hall Russell United v Stonehaven
Hermes v Aberdeen University

Group Two

Aberdeen East End v Banks o’ Dee
Sunnybank v Newmachar United

Group Three

Stoneywood Parkvale v Culter

Group Four

Glentanar v Banchory St Ternan
Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 28th November 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One

Burghead Thistle v Nairn St Ninian
Dufftown v Islavale

Group Two

Deveronside v Whitehills
New Elgin v Forres Thistle

Banff and Buchan Section
Group One

Buchanhaven Hearts v Maud
Cruden Bay v Colony Park

Group Two

Fraserburgh United v Rothie Rovers
Longside v Ellon United

Aberdeen Section
Group One

Aberdeen University v Hall Russell United
Stonehaven v Hermes

Group Two

Banks o’ Dee v Sunnybank
(if Banks o’ Dee are involved in the first preliminary round of the Senior Scottish Cup then
this fixture will be played on the 2nd December 2020 at 7.30pm)
Newmachar United v Aberdeen East End

Group Three

Culter v Bridge of Don Thistle

Group Four

Banchory St Ternan v Dyce Juniors

Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 5th December 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One

Burghead Thistle v Dufftown
Islavale v Nairn St Ninian

Group Two

New Elgin v Deveronside
Whitehills v Forres Thistle
Banff and Buchan Section

Group One

Cruden Bay v Buchanhaven Hearts
Maud v Colony Park

Group Two

Ellon United v Rothie Rovers
Fraserburgh United v Longside

Aberdeen Section
Group One

Hall Russell United v Hermes
Stonehaven v Aberdeen University

Group Two

Newmachar United v Banks o’ Dee
Aberdeen East End v Sunnybank

Group Three

Bridge of Don Thistle v Stoneywood Parkvale

Group Four

Dyce Juniors v Glentanar
Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 12th December 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One

Burghead Thistle v Islavale
Dufftown v Nairn St Ninian

Group Two

Deveronside v Forres Thistle
New Elgin v Whitehills

Banff and Buchan Section
Group One

Buchanhaven Hearts v Colony Park
Cruden Bay v Maud

Group Two

Fraserburgh United v Ellon United
Longside v Rothie Rovers

Aberdeen Section
Group One

Aberdeen University v Hermes
Stonehaven v Hall Russell United

Group Two

Banks o’ Dee v Aberdeen East End
(if Banks o’ Dee are involved in the first preliminary round of the Senior Scottish Cup then
this fixture will be played on the 16th December 2020 at 7.30pm)
Newmachar United v Sunnybank

Group Three

Culter v Stoneywood Parkvale

Group Four

Banchory St Ternan v Glentanar
Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 19th December 2020
League Cup
West Section
Group One

Dufftown v Islavale
Nairn St Ninian v Burghead Thistle

Group Two

Forres Thistle v New Elgin
Whitehills v Deveronside

Banff and Buchan Section
Group One

Buchanhaven Hearts v Maud
Colony Park v Cruden Bay

Group Two

Ellon United v Longside
Rothie Rovers v Fraserburgh United

Aberdeen Section
Group One

Aberdeen University v Hall Russell United
Hermes v Stonehaven

Group Two

Aberdeen East End v Newmachar United
Sunnybank v Banks o’ Dee

Group Three

Bridge of Don Thistle v Culter

Group Four

Dyce Juniors v Banchory St Ternan
Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 9th January 2021
League Cup
West Section
Group One

Dufftown v Burghead Thistle
Nairn St Ninian v Islavale

Group Two

Deveronside v New Elgin
Forres Thistle v Whitehills

Banff and Buchan Section
Group One

Buchanhaven Hearts v Cruden Bay
Colony Park v Maud

Group Two

Longside v Fraserburgh United
Rothie Rovers v Ellon United

Aberdeen Section
Group One

Aberdeen University v Stonehaven
Hermes v Hall Russell United

Group Two

Banks o’ Dee v Newmachar United
(if Banks o’ Dee are involved in the first round of the Senior Scottish Cup then this fixture will
be played on the 13th January 2021 at 7.30pm)
Sunnybank v Aberdeen East End

Group Three

Stoneywood Parkvale v Bridge of Don Thistle

Group Four

Glentanar v Dyce Juniors
Kick offs 1.30pm