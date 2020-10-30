First six rounds of North Region Junior football fixtures revealed as association gears up for return

The first six rounds of North Region Junior fixtures have been revealed as the league gears up for a competitive return nine months after the Covid-19 shutdown.

NRJFA officials have announced opening fixtures which see the League Cup group stage regionalised into three sections – West, Banff and Buchan, and Aberdeen.

The fixtures are as follows:

Saturday 21st November 2020

League Cup

West Section

Group One

Islavale v Burghead Thistle

Nairn St Ninian v Dufftown

Group Two

Forres Thistle v Deveronside

Whitehills v New Elgin

Banff and Buchan Section

Group One

Colony Park v Buchanhaven Hearts

Maud v Cruden Bay

Group Two

Ellon United v Fraserburgh United

Rothie Rovers v Longside

Aberdeen Section

Group One

Hall Russell United v Stonehaven

Hermes v Aberdeen University

Group Two

Aberdeen East End v Banks o’ Dee

Sunnybank v Newmachar United

Group Three

Stoneywood Parkvale v Culter

Group Four

Glentanar v Banchory St Ternan

Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 28th November 2020

League Cup

West Section

Group One

Burghead Thistle v Nairn St Ninian

Dufftown v Islavale

Group Two

Deveronside v Whitehills

New Elgin v Forres Thistle

Banff and Buchan Section

Group One

Buchanhaven Hearts v Maud

Cruden Bay v Colony Park

Group Two

Fraserburgh United v Rothie Rovers

Longside v Ellon United

Aberdeen Section

Group One

Aberdeen University v Hall Russell United

Stonehaven v Hermes

Group Two

Banks o’ Dee v Sunnybank

(if Banks o’ Dee are involved in the first preliminary round of the Senior Scottish Cup then

this fixture will be played on the 2nd December 2020 at 7.30pm)

Newmachar United v Aberdeen East End

Group Three

Culter v Bridge of Don Thistle

Group Four

Banchory St Ternan v Dyce Juniors

Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 5th December 2020

League Cup

West Section

Group One

Burghead Thistle v Dufftown

Islavale v Nairn St Ninian

Group Two

New Elgin v Deveronside

Whitehills v Forres Thistle

Banff and Buchan Section

Group One

Cruden Bay v Buchanhaven Hearts

Maud v Colony Park

Group Two

Ellon United v Rothie Rovers

Fraserburgh United v Longside

Aberdeen Section

Group One

Hall Russell United v Hermes

Stonehaven v Aberdeen University

Group Two

Newmachar United v Banks o’ Dee

Aberdeen East End v Sunnybank

Group Three

Bridge of Don Thistle v Stoneywood Parkvale

Group Four

Dyce Juniors v Glentanar

Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 12th December 2020

League Cup

West Section

Group One

Burghead Thistle v Islavale

Dufftown v Nairn St Ninian

Group Two

Deveronside v Forres Thistle

New Elgin v Whitehills

Banff and Buchan Section

Group One

Buchanhaven Hearts v Colony Park

Cruden Bay v Maud

Group Two

Fraserburgh United v Ellon United

Longside v Rothie Rovers

Aberdeen Section

Group One

Aberdeen University v Hermes

Stonehaven v Hall Russell United

Group Two

Banks o’ Dee v Aberdeen East End

(if Banks o’ Dee are involved in the first preliminary round of the Senior Scottish Cup then

this fixture will be played on the 16th December 2020 at 7.30pm)

Newmachar United v Sunnybank

Group Three

Culter v Stoneywood Parkvale

Group Four

Banchory St Ternan v Glentanar

Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 19th December 2020

League Cup

West Section

Group One

Dufftown v Islavale

Nairn St Ninian v Burghead Thistle

Group Two

Forres Thistle v New Elgin

Whitehills v Deveronside

Banff and Buchan Section

Group One

Buchanhaven Hearts v Maud

Colony Park v Cruden Bay

Group Two

Ellon United v Longside

Rothie Rovers v Fraserburgh United

Aberdeen Section

Group One

Aberdeen University v Hall Russell United

Hermes v Stonehaven

Group Two

Aberdeen East End v Newmachar United

Sunnybank v Banks o’ Dee

Group Three

Bridge of Don Thistle v Culter

Group Four

Dyce Juniors v Banchory St Ternan

Kick offs 1.30pm

Saturday 9th January 2021

League Cup

West Section

Group One

Dufftown v Burghead Thistle

Nairn St Ninian v Islavale

Group Two

Deveronside v New Elgin

Forres Thistle v Whitehills

Banff and Buchan Section

Group One

Buchanhaven Hearts v Cruden Bay

Colony Park v Maud

Group Two

Longside v Fraserburgh United

Rothie Rovers v Ellon United

Aberdeen Section

Group One

Aberdeen University v Stonehaven

Hermes v Hall Russell United

Group Two

Banks o’ Dee v Newmachar United

(if Banks o’ Dee are involved in the first round of the Senior Scottish Cup then this fixture will

be played on the 13th January 2021 at 7.30pm)

Sunnybank v Aberdeen East End

Group Three

Stoneywood Parkvale v Bridge of Don Thistle

Group Four

Glentanar v Dyce Juniors

Kick offs 1.30pm