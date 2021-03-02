First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms some leagues below the Championship will be allowed to restart

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed some of Scotland’s part-time professional leagues will be able to return to action.

After talks between clubs, the SFA and Scottish Government, Leagues One and Two, as well as the top-flight of women’s football, will be allowed to restart, with official confirmation expected later.

Some Highland League sides will also be allowed to return to complete their outstanding Scottish Cup ties, according to the First Minister’s statement today.

Football below the Championship has been suspended since early January.

The First Minister said: “Later today, the Public Health Minister (Joe FitzPatrick) will support the resumption of competitive football in Scottish Leagues One and Two, the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 and for the purposes of playing Scottish Cup ties, certain Highland League teams.

“I hope this news will be welcomed by football fans across the country.”