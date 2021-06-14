We can be heroes – fired-up captain Andy Robertson urges Scotland to make history

Write your names in history is the message to his Scotland team-mates from captain Andy Robertson ahead of the Euro 2020 opener.

As he prepares to lead out the Scots in the nation’s first tournament for 23 years Robertson insists they are not at Euro 2020 to make up the numbers.

They are there to make an impact and that means qualifying from the group stages for the first time.

Despite 10 previous attempts, Scotland have never progressed from the group phase of a major tournament.

Scotland teams have fallen at the first hurdle at eight World Cups and two Euros.

Robertson is convinced this Scotland squad can end that streak by finally reaching the next phase at Euro 2020.

He reckons his teammates hold that belief too as they are ‘good to go’ for their date with destiny when facing Czech Republic in the opener at Hampden today.

Robertson said: “It has to be our aim to get out of the group which no one has done before.

“If we can do that we are writing our own history.

“We’ve always said we’re not here to make up the numbers.

“We have a tough group and it will be hard.

“However we’re not just happy to be in the tournament, we want to do well in it.”

Go out ‘all guns blazing’ against Czechs

In surveying his 25 team-mates over the last few weeks of pre-tournament training Robertson is convinced they are ready to make an impact at Euro 2020.

Such is their unity, confidence and self-belief there was need for a rousing state of the nation address on the eve of the game – they didn’t need it.

There will be calm in the build up – then as soon as the referee’s whistle blows it will be ‘all gun’s blazing’.

He said: “We’ve had the pre-camp and been together for 16 or 17 days now.

“There’s been chats, conversations where myself and the gaffer have both spoken.

“I’m not sure it’s needed on the eve of the game.

“I look around the squad and I see boys who are ready to me.

“I already know the players are up for this – we are good to go.

“There are no words needed to be more motivated now.

“It’s about staying calm – and then against the Czech Republic it’s all guns blazing.”

Joining an elite club of national legends

Robertson is set to become only the 10th Scot to lead the country out at a major finals, the first since Colin Hendry at the 1998 World Cup finals.

The others are Gary McAllister (Euro 96), Richard Gough (Euro 92), Roy Aitken (1990 World Cup), Graeme Souness (86 and 82 World Cup), Bruce Rioch (78 World Cup), Billy Bremner (74 World Cup), Tommy Younger (58 World Cup) and Willie Cunningham (54 World Cup).

Standing on the shoulders of giants – he is ready.

He said: “Those guys are legends of the Scottish game.

“Legends of football as a whole.

“Obviously it’s nice to follow them.

“I just feel lucky enough to wear the armband but it’s not just about me.

“It’s about this entire squad and I’m just thrilled we can become a group of players who have played for Scotland at a major tournament.

“I am the one who is fortunate to be walking out in front of them.

“This is what we dreamed about when we were wee boys playing in the park.

“That dream is about to come true.”

The Tartan Army’s ‘lost generation’

When Robertson leads the Scots out in front of a reduced crowd of 12,000 at the national stadium today it will mark the nation’s first appearance at a tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

An entire generation has been deprived of the joy of watching Scotland in a tournament.

Robertson is determined to make up for lost time and to make this one count.

He said: “I was only four when we went to France 98 and don’t remember any of it.

“My generation have missed out on Scotland being at major tournaments.

“That’s why we have to ask our mums and dads and grandparents about the history of it and watch things on the television, because we’ve never experienced it.

“It’s up to us to create our own memories.

“A lot has changed in the world and in life since 98.

“It’s a long time and football has changed a lot as well.

“The lads are excited to be part of history and create some of our own.

“You’d like to think now the younger generation, children of six or seven will remember this and it’s something they can remember.

“It’s the same for the 18 and 19-year-olds, this is something for them now.

“A lot of people are excited about this – us included –but it’s something for the whole country.

“It’s great to be tuning in with Scotland part of things and that’s why we feel we have the full backing of the country.”

Put a smile on everyone’s faces

Many schools across Scotland are embracing Euro 2020 and will allow pupils to watch today’s match in their class-room.

After a tough 16 months for children due to the coronavirus it offers welcome relief.

Robertson aims to bring a smile to children’s faces during Euro 2020.

He said: “It is a 2pm kick-off so hopefully schools can give kids a special pass to watch the game.

“We want the whole country behind us and kids are a huge part of our fan base.

“When we landed back in Scotland we could feel the buzz in Glasgow immediately.

“I am sure it is like that in every city and every town in Scotland.

“It is up to us to try to keep a smile on everyone’s faces and that is one of our huge motivations for this tournament.”