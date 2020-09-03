Ex-Aberdeen star Kenny McLean defends Scotland team-mate Oli McBurnie over injury outrage

Former Don Kenny McLean believes the flak Scotland team-mate Oli McBurnie is receiving isn’t justified.

The Sheffield United striker pulled out of the international squad for the Uefa Nations League double-header against Israel tomorrow and the Czech Republic on Monday due to a foot injury.

However, the 24-year-old then appeared for the Blades as a sub against Derby in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, which led to outrage from some sections of the Tartan Army.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Bramall Lane manager Chris Wilder said an agreement had been reached for McBurnie to return to his club and build up his fitness and that playing in an international match was different to turning out in a friendly.

McLean, who left Aberdeen for Norwich City in 2018 after three-and-a-half years at Pittodrie, is friends with McBurnie and said: “I think the people giving him stick don’t really know the whole story, they don’t know the position he’s been in.

“I’ve been speaking to him a lot in the last few weeks and he’s been struggling with an injury.

“He’s had a season, a couple of weeks off and then he’s not done anything for I don’t know how long.

“The manager said he spoke to Sheffield United about his situation and he’s not fit enough to play a qualifier for Scotland and that’s it.

“He played in a pre-season game for Sheffield United after one day training. I think if he came away, played Friday and didn’t look fit he’d get even more stick.

“I think he’s done the right thing, he’s trying to get himself fit. The manager has got plenty of options to choose from and if Oli was to come away 50% fit then it wouldn’t be best for us and I think the manager looked at that as well.”

When asked if McBurnie has been getting an unjustifiably hard time, McLean, 28, added: “I think so, I don’t know if that’s just me saying that because he’s my mate. Sometimes he will bring some stuff on himself, don’t get me wrong, but I think at times he seems to have a bit of a target on his back.

“I don’t think it’s justified what people are saying just now. He’s not fit, what else can he do?

“Does he come away and not train, train half the sessions and not be fit to play a qualifier? These are big games for us and we need everyone at 100% and right now Oli is not 100%. When he is, he’s a great asset for us.”

McLean missed Scotland’s last four games last October and November and the ex-Dons midfielder is eager to play his part in this double header.

However, he knows he isn’t guaranteed a part with Scott McTominay (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie (both Celtic) and Ryan Jack (Rangers) also in Clarke’s squad.

McLean said: “Nobody will ever take their position for granted, not just midfielders. Obviously it’s spoken about that we’re strong in that position, but the boys that played the last couple of games were outstanding and got results.

“So I know I’m not coming away to play two games, I need to work as hard as I can and do as much as I can to force my way back into the manager’s thinking.

“It’s never going to be a given because we’ve got so much quality across the pitch. Both games might not be the same team, that’s just the way it is.

“We’ve got two games to play, and if I’m asked to play or come on in both or either of the games, I’ll do as much as I can to help the team.”

McLean was disappointed to be relegated from the English Premier League with Norwich City last term, but found playing in the top flight hugely beneficial.

The midfielder, who has signed a new deal to remain with the club until 2023, said: “Playing against the top players week in week out helps you as a player. I felt like it did at times – maybe not on a consistent basis as a team.

“But it brings the best out of you playing against these players and when you play international teams, it’s going to be the same standard.

“You’re ready for that challenge that’s going to be given to you.”