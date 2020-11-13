Every player in tears, admits Scotland captain Andy Robertson after nation’s glory night in Belgrade

Such was the realisation of the monumental achievement of Euro 2020 qualification, captain Andy Robertson admits the Scotland squad were all in tears.

And he hopes the Tartan Army were also partying back home after 22 years of major tournament frustration finally came to an end.

Liverpool left-back Robertson said he was proud of the entire squad for securing qualification to a major tournament for the first time since the World Cup in 1998.

Scotland were just 140 seconds away from winning in 90 minutes only to concede a late equaliser.

That forced extra-time and penalties, but the captain praised the nerve and unity of the Scots for holding out for an historic win, triumphing 5-4 on penalties.

He said: “There were tears everywhere at the end. It was so emotional.

“I’m so lucky I get to lead them out, but those boys are something else.

“We are so together.

“I’m proud of every one in this squad because they have been through a lot.

“There has been a lot of criticism and negativity at times, but we have stuck together and battled through it.

“I really hope everyone back home can see the positive side to this. I hope in a tough time we have put a smile on a lot of people’s faces.”

Robertson has won the Champions League, Fifa World Club Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Premier League with Liverpool in the last 18 months.

However, qualifying for the Euros with Scotland brought a whole new level of emotion.

He said: “This was the most emotional I have been after a game.

“I am so lucky to lead these boys out – they are something else.

“I am so proud of them.

“I hope everyone has a party at home because we have been through a tough time.

“It has been 23 years and we have done it.

“We are looking forward to the summer now.”

Scotland suffered the devastating blow of losing a late equaliser.

However, they did not crumble and held their nerve to book a spot in the finals where they will face England, Czech Republic and Croatia.

He said: “We were comfortable in the 90 minutes. It was one of the best performances I have been involved in since coming to Scotland.

“We have started off well in the first 20 minutes and were the far better team.

“It is always hard near the end.

“They had eight or nine players in the box near the end, which was hard as you are used to picking up five or six.

“Unfortunately we lost the man.

“We got so close and then they end up equalising and we had to pick ourselves up.

“But it shows the strength we have to come back from that as a lot of teams would have crumbled in extra-time but we stuck together throughout the whole process.

“We have got the night that we deserved.”

For the second Euro play-off match in succession, following a 5-3 spot-kick defeat of Israel, the Scots went to penalties.

Keeper David Marshall saved Serbia’s fifth spot-kick for a 5-4 win.

Robertson said: “When you go to penalties, you always back Marshy. It was just whether the lads can hold their nerves and do it.

“I think I was to take the next penalty, but my hamstring had seized up with a bit of cramp.

“I was a bit worried I was going to cramp up, but the lads taking penalties were unbelievable.

“When Marshy is in goals, you always back him to save them.”

The Scots will face the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden in the Euro 2020 finals in June and will also face England away.

Robertson hopes the coronavirus pandemic restrictions will have eased enough by then to have the Tartan Army rocking the national stadium.

He said: “We have not had enough time to look forward to it.

“We will have two games at Hampden and I will say every prayer I have to get a full Hampden, because we will feel it.

“We felt the love back home and we felt how much we could give everyone a lift during a tough time.”