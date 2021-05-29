Euro 2020: Scotland can do job on England and qualify from group — Tosh McKinlay

Scotland can rock England at Wembley and make it through the group stages for the first time in history, according to former defender Tosh McKinlay.

The Dark Blues have gone out of every major tournament at the first hurdle but McKinlay, who played at the 1996 European Championships and the 1998 World Cup, reckons this is the year that hoodoo ends.

Scotland host Czech Republic on Monday June 14 before squaring off against England at Wembley four days later.

Steve Clarke’s men round off their Group D campaign against Croatia at Hampden on June 22 knowing even securing third place could see them progress to the knockout stages.

© PA

This year’s tournament ensures the four best third-placed teams from across the six groups seal a place in the last 16.

McKinlay said: “Third place could get us in there but win your first game and then take it from there.

“Listen, I don’t think England will enjoy us going to their home patch.

“Obviously they’ll be under pressure, they’ve got to get the result.

“Steve will have us set up well and hopefully we go into the game with a bit of confidence and get the result required. I do fancy us.”

‘They’ll fight for each other’

As a 31-year-old international rookie, McKinlay faced England in the second group game of Euro 96.

The Scots went down 2-0 before an agonising final-match elimination due to ‘goals for’ despite beating Switzerland.

McKinlay said: “In (World Cup) 98 we fell short in the Morocco game but we were very close in Euro 96, going out by a goal because Patrick Kluivert scored at the end (against England, in the group’s other match that night).

“We only beaten Switzerland 1-0 at Villa Park, which was disappointing with the chances we had that night.

“But hopefully this squad of players can get to the next level because it’s been a long time.

“It’s very similar to our 1996 squad: very together, they’ll fight for each other.

“(They showed that) throughout the (qualifying) campaign and against Serbia when it went down to the wire, with David Marshall pulling off that fantastic penalty save.

“They know how to win. There’s a few at big clubs now and they’re playing as a unit.”­