England duo self-isolating following positive test for Scotland’s Billy Gilmour

England duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating as a precaution after Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19.

Gilmour, who lined up for Scotland against his clubmates in Friday’s goalless Euro 2020 encounter at Wembley, was in close contact with the duo after the game.

He is now in isolation after his positive test and will miss tomorrow’s must-win final game against Croatia.

England have released a brief statement confirming Mount and Chilwell are also isolating as a precaution, but they have not been ruled out of their final game against the Czech Republic tomorrow.

It read: “As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with Public Health England.

“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England.