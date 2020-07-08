Elite clubs in Scotland able to reduce Covid-19 testing to once a week from Monday

Top flight clubs will be able to reduce Covid-19 testing to once a week from Monday.

The Scottish FA’s joint response group received written confirmation from the government yesterday that they had the go-ahead to cut the testing regularity from twice-weekly to once.

This was based on documentation provided to the Scottish Government from the joint response group, based on medical advice it had received.

A number of reasons were cited for this reduction, including the downward trend in new infections in Scotland, decreasing positive tests in Scottish and English sport and to align with Scottish Rugby, who resume contact training next week with a weekly testing regime.

Across the 12 Premiership clubs, 936 tests were carried out last week, with only one positive result emerging, at Aberdeen. Players and staff also appear to be complying with protocols and hygiene requirements both at work and within their family environments.