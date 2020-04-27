Elgin chief Tatters reveals League Two clubs want 14-14-14 SPFL reconstruction

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says all 10 League 2 clubs have agreed to back a 14-14-14 structure as the SPFL discusses reconstruction.

Hearts owner Ann Budge and Hamilton Accies vice-chair Les Gray are chairing a 15-person group discussing potential reconstruction of the SPFL’s four divisions.

Cove Rangers director of football John Sheran and Highland League secretary Rod Houston are among those sitting on the group.

It is believed the group are considering two alternatives – an expanded top flight and three leagues of 10 as well as three leagues of 14 teams.

Tatters said: “We as a division got together under the guidance of Donald Findlay (QC and chairman of Cowdenbeath) and we have actually unanimously backed 14-14-14.

“As a football club we didn’t want any change at all as we couldn’t see the reason for having any change at the moment because nobody knows how many clubs will be around in two or three months’ time to be involved in any of that.”

Tatters admits his priority is the more pressing concern of helping his club survive the financial difficulties incurred by the coronavirus crisis.

The Elgin chairman fears his club may only have months to survive if the UK Government’s furlough scheme does not continue beyond June.

He said: “I can’t get it across forcibly enough that some clubs won’t survive this. If the furlough scheme doesn’t go beyond June I guarantee some are going to fail.

“We’ve got to start thinking as a unit instead of bun-fighting all the time. That’s why I can’t understand why we’re going through this reconstruction.”