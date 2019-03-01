Elgin a big chance to stretch out lead says Peterhead boss

Jim McInally admits tomorrow’s clash with Elgin is a massive opportunity for Peterhead as they look to increase their lead at the top of League Two.

Title rivals Clyde and Edinburgh City are playing each other at Broadwood.

So a victory for the Blue Toon could stretch their lead of two points on City and four on the Bully Wee.

Balmoor boss McInally said: “With Edinburgh playing Clyde this is a massive opportunity to extend our lead on at least one of them.

“We need to take care of our business and win … there’s no question it’s a big game.

“The challenge for us is to stay top of the league because we’ve slipped up when we’ve been there in the past.

“Elgin have still got hope of getting a play-off spot so they will come to Balmoor and try to win, as they always do.

“They are one of few teams that come to our ground and have a real go.

“We need to be able to deal with that and stop them playing because they are an open team with players who will hurt you if you allow them to play.”

Shane Sutherland will not play against his old club due to an agreement struck when Peterhead signed him from Elgin in January.