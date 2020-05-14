SPFL reconstruction not completely off table with proposal which doesn’t affect top-flight mooted

Talks on SPFL reconstruction may not be completely off the table – despite a lack of support from Premiership clubs.

A taskforce, with representatives from all four divisions as well as the Highland League and Lowland League, was set-up by the SPFL last month to discuss possible reconstruction scenarios.

They were also given the mandate to bring forward a proposed restructure of the Scottish Leagues for member clubs to consider.

There had been talk of a 14-team Premiership with three leagues of 10 below or three divisions of 14 or two leagues of 14 and 16-team third tier.

But last Friday following a meeting of the Premiership clubs and Dundee United these clubs indicated they did support a rejig of the league set-up at this time.

However, the panel that is being chaired by Hearts chief Ann Budge and Hamilton Academical vice-chairman Les Gray have not yet submitted a proposal for member clubs to consider.

The SPFL has still to officially confirm that reconstruction is off the table and that the taskforce has been wound up.

That’s because member clubs have yet to receive an official proposal to vote on.

The Evening Express understands that because Friday’s meeting was not one arranged by the SPFL and because the reconstruction group were given a clear mandate to come up with a proposal, a number of clubs are of the opinion that until such time as a proposal is put forward and considered then reconstruction is not off the table.

In an attempt to sway Premiership clubs some believe a plan which includes a 12-team top flight may be brought forward.

This could include the Championship or League Two being expanded to 12 teams to accommodate Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts, who many feel don’t deserve to be locked out of the SPFL.

Although a proposal with an unaltered Premiership would not save Hearts from relegation it may gain the support of other top flight clubs.

Eleven of the 12 Premiership sides would be required to vote in favour a reconstruction for it to pass, with 75% approval required in the Championship and Leagues One and Two.

If a proposal is eventually put to clubs there may still not be the support across the four divisions to vote it through, but there is hope that a formal plan will be brought to the table.