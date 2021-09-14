Dyce knock out Superleague rivals Culter in cup tie

Dyce progressed to the second round of the North Regional Cup after a 3-1 victory over Superleague rivals Culter at Ian Mair Park in a game that saw the Crombie Park side finish with ten men.

The home side took the lead after just two minutes when former Dons youngster Sam ROBERTSON was left with a simple tap in after the Culter defence failed to clear its lines and the visitors were forced into an early change when Ben McGregor picked up an injury after a quarter of an hour, Neal McTavish coming on in his place.

It was all square after 19 minutes however when Nikolas WOZNIAK, signed the day before the game from Bridge of Don Thistle, was adjudged to have been brought down in the box. The new arrival took the spot kick himself, making no mistake from twelve yards.

That was how it stood at the interval and indeed until the 70th minute, when Culter’s Ryan Stewart picked up a second yellow card, and the home side took full advantage. Five minutes later, following a corner, the ball broke to Gordon FORSYTH, who fired a great shot into the top left hand corner.

Within a minute it was 3-1, when Jordan LEYDEN, playing his first ninety minutes of the season broke clear of the Culter defence to slot the ball home.

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson felt his side deserved to go through. “It was a good win and pretty pleasing after the poor performance against Banks O’Dee the previous week.

“I felt we got what we deserved against Banks O’Dee and I felt we got what we deserved against Culter. I felt we were the better team overall and particularly in the second half after they went a man down.”

Winger Ryan Stott, signed from Inverurie Locos, made his debut and Alfie was delighted with his contribution. “Given Ryan hadn’t played for eighteen months, it was really encouraging and a good debut. Like all clubs, we’re still short on bodies but Nick Gray should be back soon and seeing Jordan play the whole game was excellent.”

It’s back to league business this weekend with a trip to Banchory St. Ternan, which Alfie concedes, will not be easy. “I know Paul Bain, their manager, well, and he likes to play good football.

“The league is important for us and we need to get back into that top four and closer to Dee, who are a real juggernaut at the moment. While getting the better of them over the course of a season is some ask, in a one off game there’s always the chance of causing an upset.”