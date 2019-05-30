Dunlop in ‘thank you’ to Peterhead as he stays at Balmoor

Mick Dunlop says the way Peterhead nursed him back to fitness played a big part in his decision to stay with the club.

After joining the Blue Toon last summer and winning the League Two title, the centre-back has committed to the Buchan outfit for next season.

The 36-year-old is hoping to have a successful campaign in League One, and after joining the club with ankle ligament injury which had been mis-diagnosed Dunlop is thankful to the Balmoor side for getting him back to fitness.

He said: “It was an easy decision for me to make to stay, I had a couple of other options.

“But after the success of last year and with the teams that are going to be in League One next season, I wanted to stay and play my part.

“It was great to be part of winning the league – you can’t beat a season like that.

“It’s a great feeling because you know at the end over the 36 games you have been the best team.

“It was probably even sweeter because of my circumstances this time last year.

“I was injured, missed pre-season and didn’t really start playing competitively until September.

“The club were great because I saw various physios and then went in for a scan to establish what it was.

“Then I saw a specialist about it and he was really helpful.

“So I owe the club and the manager a great debt for getting me back fit because I got the injury playing for Stenhousemuir.

“But Peterhead were great with me. I think over the course of the season I repaid them with my contribution.

“How the club looked after me during the first half of last season did play a part in my thinking to stay.

“I wanted to make sure last season I repaid them by helping the team win the league which we managed to do and I want to contribute to having a successful season in League One.”

Dunlop tore his ankle ligaments with Stenny towards the end of 2017-18 season, but initially it was diagnosed as tendonitis.

He added: “We didn’t really know what the injury was, but it turned out I’d torn my ankle ligaments at Stenhousemuir.

“It wasn’t diagnosed properly and I kept playing with it for the last five or six weeks of the season.

“It needed a lot of rest and ice on it, but I wasn’t doing that because we thought it was something like tendonitis.

“So we thought with a couple of weeks I would be fine, but that wasn’t the case. Thankfully though I managed to overcome that.

“After coming back from that I didn’t miss any more games through injury, although I did miss a couple through suspension.”