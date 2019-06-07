Former team mate Dow: We all knew Andy would go from ‘understudy’ to star

Ryan Dow felt Andy Robertson was destined for the top when he forced his way into the Dundee United team after it looked like he’d been signed as a back-up left-back.

The Liverpool star is gearing up to captain Scotland against Cyprus at Hampden tomorrow and Belgium in Brussels on Tuesday in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The 25-year-old starred for Dundee United alongside Dow during the 2013-14 season.

Robertson, who won the Champions League last weekend with the Reds, joined United in the summer of 2013 from Queen’s Park.

Former Peterhead attacker Dow, now with Dunfermline, admits when Robertson arrived the Tangerines squad thought he would be the understudy at left-back.

Dow, 28 today, said: “He arrived in pre-season and Andy is not big physically, but when he came he seemed like a small, young boy.

“But in training you could see he had something.

“We went away to Germany and Spain in pre-season and played a few games.

“I remember we had Graham Carey on trial at the time, he now plays No10 for Plymouth, but at that time he played left-back.

“Graham had just left St Mirren and was on trial at United. Everyone at the time thought Graham would sign and Andy as the youngster would be the back-up.

“But Andy played two games and did well and Jackie McNamara (United manager) must have thought he didn’t need anybody else.

“Graham Carey was with us for about two weeks and ended up not signing.

“Then the season started and he was good early on and there was a game at Tannadice, I think against Motherwell, where he just about ran the length of the park and scored.

“After that he kicked on that season. He did really well because in pre-season he was against a good, experienced left-back.

“It was nothing against Graham because we were impressed with him, but Jackie took the chance on Andy.

“Not a lot of managers would have kept faith in an inexperienced player like Andy when he could easily have signed an experienced player.”

In 2014 Robertson moved on to Hull City before making the switch to Anfield two years ago.

Dow added: “At Dundee United you saw him getting better with every game he played.

“The Hull interest started a while before he moved and I remember thinking he would go down there and do well.

“But you were never thinking he would go on to win a Champions League with Liverpool because you don’t think that about any player no matter how good they are.

“We saw him at Hull and he showed he could play a lot higher because Hull were a struggling team.

“They went down to the Championship, came back up and he was still their star performer.

“It was brilliant to see him step up again and join Liverpool, captain Scotland and win the Champions League.

“To see someone you’ve played alongside go on to achieve that is amazing and it’s a great story.”