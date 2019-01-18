Peterhead’s Dow enjoying life at the top of the league

Ryan Dow is relishing the pressure of being involved in the League Two title race with Peterhead after spending recent years in relegation battles.

In joining the Blue Toon permanently from Ross County until the end of the season, the midfielder has swapped being involved in the Championship run-in for the League Two equivalent.

However, for Dow this is the first time he has been involved in a title race. The last two seasons were spent battling against relegation with the Staggies and, in the 2015/16 season he was at Dundee United when they were relegated.

The 27-year-old is embracing the pressure on the Balmoor outfit and said: “It’s a nice feeling to be involved in this. When I was at United we were under pressure to win every week.

“But we were never really in a title race, there were a couple of times we started well but it was never a full-on title race.

“There was one year (2015) us and Aberdeen were still with Celtic in January and early February but it was always going to be hard to sustain.

“Then, at County, for the last couple of years it has been down battling at the bottom of the league.

“So it’s nice to have a different kind of pressure. We’re expected to win every week but it’s a much better pressure to have on you.

“You would rather have the pressure of trying to push for a title than the pressure of relegation.”

Despite defeat to Clyde a fortnight ago, Peterhead are handily positioned in the League Two title race.

Jim McInally’s men are three points behind leaders Edinburgh City with a game in hand.

Tomorrow Berwick Rangers visit Buchan and Dow is looking to continue his rich vein of form, which has resulted in three goals in his last three games.

He added: “I’m just looking for my form to continue. After three goals in three games, I just want to add to that.

“I’m playing well and contributing with goals and assists is what my game is about.

“I’ve been working hard and we’ve been winning, apart from the Clyde game, which has been good.

“If I can do well and contribute to us winning then it’s happy days.”

Berwick have struggled this season and currently sit second bottom.

However, Dow is wary of the Wee Gers. He reckons they will be seeking revenge after they were thrashed 5-0 at Shielfield Park by the Blue Toon in early December.

He said: “The game down there wasn’t the easiest, with the pitch down there.

“But we got a couple of early goals and we managed to push on and press after that and the goals followed.

“It was a really good team performance in the first half down there and it would be good if we could produce something similar.

“I’m sure they will be wanting revenge. If you ask any player, if you’ve had a defeat off somebody you don’t want it to happen again.

“They’ll be coming up and the coaching staff will have been saying all week to them, ‘that’s not happening again, let’s try to turn them over’.

“But it’s our job to try to make sure that doesn’t happen. We just want to keep winning.

“The scoreline doesn’t matter as long as we are winning – last week we won at Albion Rovers.

“We want to put in a better performance than that because you couldn’t play football on that pitch so hopefully we can win and play a bit this week.”