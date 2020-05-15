Joe Harper: SPFL chief Neil Doncaster was victim in all this but the right call was finally made

The right decision was reached at this week’s SPFL EGM where a vote to hold a second inquiry into the governing body failed.

Overall it was pretty unanimous with 67% of clubs voting against another probe.

Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer called the meeting because they were unhappy with the handling of the vote to end the Championship, League One and League Two seasons and give the SPFL board the power to declare the Premiership over.

Yes, the SPFL haven’t conducted themselves perfectly over the past couple of months. But we haven’t seen any evidence of corruption.

Rangers’ dossier didn’t contain anything that showed the merit of having a second investigation.

It was the clubs who ultimately made the decision to end the lower league seasons last month.

The SPFL set out the case for passing the resolution, but the majority of the clubs had to be happy with it or it would not have passed.

Neil Doncaster isn’t the one who makes the decisions, he’s there to serve the clubs.

I have a lot of sympathy for the SPFL chief executive because he’s had to listen to his name being continually dragged through the mud by some clubs, and also had to listen to calls for him to be suspended.

There have been accusations from some quarters of threats and bullying, but if anyone has been the victim of bullying during this process it’s Doncaster.

Frankly, the whole episode has been embarrassing for Scottish football and an inquiry isn’t what the game needs at this time.

There are bigger issues and hopefully they can be the focus now rather than continuing to argue about an investigation.

The issues around the Premiership season, what happens if next term is delayed and the overall financial impact on clubs is where the focus needs to be.

There’s a lot of work to be done for the game to survive this crisis.