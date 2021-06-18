Don Hutchison’s Wembley winner, Leigh Griffiths’ free-kick double – Scotland must believe they can beat England, says Darren Jackson

,Don Hutchison’s goal in a 1-0 Wembley win in 1999 and Leigh Griffiths’ sensational double in World Cup qualifier four years ago – proof that Scotland can get a result against England when it matters.

Former Scotland international Darren Jackson believes Steve Clarke’s Scots can tap into those past games for inspiration.

Jackson even insists the Euro 96 loss to England at Wembley in 1996 can fire up the Scots for their Group D qualifier in London.

The 54-year-old was in the squad for that Euro 96 match, a 2-0 loss, and believes – had Gary McAllister’s penalty gone in – the Scots would have gone on to triumph.

Unfortunately David Seaman saved McAllister’s spot-kick and, within a minute Paul Gascoigne had scored the goal of the tournament to break Tartan Army hearts.

However, the Scots had England on the ropes in that match and they can do it again – but Jackson insists it will take more than physicality and skill to triumph and bounce back from the 2-0 opening day loss to Czech Republic.

It will take mental strength as well as the Scots will have to take to the Wembley pitch not hoping for a result – but with the belief they WILL win coursing through the team.

He said: “Scotland just need to believe at Wembley.

“When you look at the game where Don Hutchison scored and the goals from Leigh Griffiths, we should have won those games.

“The game at Hampden when Griffiths scored those two free-kicks, we just grew in confidence when the first one went in.

“You could see England panicked.

“Even when you look at when we were at Euro ’96.

“I don’t want Gary McAllister to feel bad, but I believe we’d have at least managed a draw if he’d scored the penalty.

“We were really getting into the game and England were kind of panicking.”

A 2,600-strong Tartan Army will be inside Wembley as the Scots face an English side who are buoyant following their 1-0 defeat of World Cup 2018 beaten finalists Croatia in their opening fixture.

Although Scotland’s support will be in smaller numbers in the Covid-19-reduced crowd of 22,500, Jackson reckons they will play a key role.

They rose the roof at Euro ’96 and Jackson expects the Tartan Army to make their voice heard above the English support yet again.

He said: “I’ve never experienced anything like the Scotland support during half-time at that game against England in ’96.

“It was being beamed all over the world and England fans just stood there in amazement.

“I would rather have been in the dressing room at half-time as that would have meant I would have been playing.

“We were meant to be warming up, but we just stood there and watched the fans.

“It was just special and we need to try and get that level again.”

Leading Scotland out onto the Wembley pitch will be inspirational captain Andy Robertson, a Champions League, Premier League and World Club Cup winner with Liverpool.

The ascent of Robertson from Queen’s Park to the highest level of club football is an inspirational story that has been regaled many, many times before.

Jackson was part of the coaching team under then-Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara when Robertson moved from Queen’s Park to Tannadice.

Former Celtic, Dundee United and Newcastle United striker Jackson met up with Robertson prior to the Scots leaving for their Euro 2020 camp.

He insists that hunger and drive for success still burns bright, and there is no better player to lead the Scots out at Wembley in the bid for an historic win that would reignite hopes of qualifying from the group at a major finals for the first time.

Jackson said: “Jackie takes a lot of credit for signing Andy from Queens Park.

“We played a small part, but all of his other managers played a big part as well.

“When I was down seeing him recently, he was just the same Andy.

“The first day he walked in the door at Tannadice, his desire was beyond belief.

“He was incredible every single day in training.

“Andy goes to training every single day to make himself better.

“He doesn’t go because he’s a football player, it’s all about becoming better.

“At training the ball would be running out of play, but Andy would be trying to keep it in like it’s the World Cup Final.

“When we beat Motherwell 4-0 (November 9, 2013), it was the best performance I’ve seen by a team at Fir Park and Andy was incredible.

“He’s now Scotland captain and he feels that responsibility and he thrives on it.

“He has Jordan Henderson at Liverpool as captain and Andy is a clever boy, he does a lot of the press conferences as he thinks about things and talks well.

“We are all proud of where he’s got to.

“It’s desire, temperament and ability which is an example to other young kids.”