Divisions deepen in Scottish football as clubs wait on Dundee to make SPFL decision

How long is a piece of string?

It’s an expression to describe something that cannot be given a finite measurement.

It seems the appropriate phrase for the voting saga which Scottish football currently finds itself in.

Yesterday was the day where many hoped the game in this country may take a step towards some clarity.

The SPFL’s proposal to end the Championship, League One and League Two seasons has been up in the air since Friday.

Dundee had initially submitted a vote against the motion, which would have seen it fail, before asking for it to be withdrawn.

It was believed yesterday the Dens Park outfit were ready to change their mind and vote for the league body’s proposal.

But once again the Dark Blues stalled, didn’t vote and still hold the balance of power.

They have been holding discussions – with who? They won’t say, with reconstruction, something the SPFL has already pledged to look at if their proposal is passed, on their agenda.

Dundee did release a statement last night which read: “As we made clear in our statement on Friday afternoon, it is a time for integrity and impartiality within Scottish football. Our view on that has not changed.

“Over the past few days, we have entered into various positive discussions with reconstruction at the forefront of these.

“Given our discussions and considering all aspects, we don’t feel we are in a position to comment further on the resolution that was put forward.

“We understand that this may bring more questions than answers and we will look to give a much more substantial account of the past few days at the conclusion of this process.

“Our supporters should know that we are, as always, looking out for the best interests of both Dundee Football Club and Scottish football as a whole.”

The nine-man SPFL board headed up by chairman Murdoch MacLennan and chief executive Neil Doncaster held a meeting last night, but there was silence following that conference call.

The options available to Scottish football remain the same.

The 2019-20 campaign is declared over with champions being crowned and teams being relegated based on the current standings as the SPFL suggested.

Or this term could be declared over with the clubs promoted, but with no relegation, and a restructure of the league set-up.

Or some sort of agreement to play the remaining fixtures – when Covid-19 allows – can be reached, which would most likely mean significant change to next season’s schedule.

As Dundee dither, the divisions deepen as more clubs prepare to fight their corner if any potential resolution does not suit their situation.

Scotland’s longest serving manager, Jim McInally, has been disappointed clubs haven’t been able to set aside their personal grievances and work together to reach some sort of agreement.

The Peterhead boss believes it’s shameful that Dundee have managed to seize control.

McInally said: “I think the vote on this resolution should be made null and void. We’re the laughing stock of football with what’s happened with this vote.

“Think of the money involved in the English Premier League and there hasn’t been an instance of anybody speaking out, arguing or doing anything untoward because collectively they’re going to do their best to reach an agreeable solution.

“And then there’s none of that in Scotland and it’s shameful.

“For Dundee to put themselves in position, give themselves this publicity and try to buy themselves favours with other teams – it’s morally wrong.

“Who are Dundee holding talks with? And shouldn’t talks about reconstruction be conducted in an open and transparent manner?

“I’m sure if you look at England what they do will be in the best interests of the game, but in Scotland it’s all about the best interests of individual clubs.

“It’s really poor that Dundee have been able to get this power. That comes back to making the vote null and void because then it would stop them holding all the power.”