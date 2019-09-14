Devlin happy to be part of Scots squad

Mikey Devlin was delighted to be part of the Scotland squad for the European Championship qualifying double header with Russia and Belgium.

But the experience was tinged with disappointment for the Dons defender as the Dark Blues couldn’t achieve positive results in their bid to reach Euro 2020.

Steve Clarke’s side were defeated 2-1 by Russia and 4-0 by Belgium at Hampden in the recent double header.

Those results appear to have ended Scotland’s hopes of reaching the Euros from Group I, with the Nations League play-offs looking the most likely route to the tournament.

Devlin didn’t play in either game, but was called into the squad on September 1 after injuries to Grant Hanley and Liam Palmer.

The former Hamilton stopper was also named in Clarke’s squad in June for qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s been great coming back. It was brilliant to be away and be part of the international squad again.

“It was two disappointing results unfortunately, but it was great to be part of it and have a great week’s training.

“For myself it’s good to get some momentum coming into this week. I got some momentum off the back of the Ross County result so to go away and train with the international squad and then come back in has been great for me.

“I probably was surprised to get the call because I hadn’t been playing regularly at Aberdeen – but that’s football sometimes where the timing works out.

“There were a couple of injuries, I’d played the Ross County game and an opportunity arose so it was a pleasant surprise to say the least.”

Devlin says the Scotland squad were disappointed with the defeats which have extinguished hopes of finishing in the top two in Group I which would have meant qualifying for the Euros without the need to use the Nations League play-off place.

He added: “It was frustrating for us.

“Belgium are the best team in the world, they’re ranked No 1 so there was an element of realism about how we were going to take that game on.

“We’re always hopeful at home of being capable of producing a performance and a result.

“Off the back of the Russia game there was disappointment and certainly we felt after that we needed a performance and to show a bit of spirit.

“We wanted to take positives into the next couple of games and build towards the play-offs in March.

“It was disappointing but there were aspects of the game which were good.

“We lost goals from mistakes and they’re a team who are always capable of exploiting mistakes – they punish you and that’s exactly what happened.”