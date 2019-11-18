Delighted Christie says win over Cyprus was ‘step forward’ for Scotland

Ryan Christie hopes Scotland can build some momentum ahead of their Nations League semi-final in March by ending a disappointing Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a third win in a row tomorrow.

The former Don opened his account for Scotland by scoring the opening goal in the 2-1 against Cyprus in Nicosia to give boss Steve Clarke his first away win since replacing Alex McLeish.

The 24-year-old Celtic attacker was pleased to get his first Scotland goal and believes the Scots can take heart from their committed display to claim all three points.

He said: “I’m delighted. It’s something I have been trying to do every time I’ve played for Scotland and it has probably taken me longer than I wanted but it is nice get it in a win.

“The gaffer wants me to cut in on my left foot so when the defender showed me inside there was only one thing on my mind and thankfully it ended in the goal.

“I want to keep going and score more goals for my country.

“That would be amazing for me and hopefully it’s a mark of things to come.”

Scotland’s victory takes them up to third place in Group I but with Belgium and Russia assured of the top two places, there is nothing but pride at stake in tomorrow’s final Euro 2020 qualifier against Kazakhstan at Hampden.

Christie knows the victory was far from pretty for the Scots but hopes his side can continue to build momentum as they chase a third win in a row in their final match of the campaign.

He said: “It wasn’t the prettiest of games but we dug in and got the result.

“It was a tough game. I don’t think there are any easy games in international football, especially away from home.

“We knew that before the game and it took us a little time to get into the game. I was delighted to get the first goal and we showed a great reaction after conceding in the second half.

“We want to finish the year with two wins and if we do it puts us in the best position for March.

“It was job done against Cyprus but there are no easy games and hopefully we can get another win on Tuesday.

“The fans always travel well but the numbers they had in Cyprus were pretty incredible.

“We got a result for them and hopefully sent them home happy.”

Christie knows Scotland received a huge slice of good fortune in recording their first away win for Clarke in Cyprus.

Georgios Efrem scored one for the home side but he should have had two goals to show for his efforts after officials missed the fact his earlier effort, before Christie’s 12th minute opener, had crossed the line.

Christie was relieved to see the visitors receive a slice of luck before he opened his account for his country with his 12th goal of the season.

He said: “Where I was it looked over the line and we’ve rode our luck there. It took us longer than we wanted to get into the game and that moment probably gave us the scare we needed and from there once we got the goal I thought we were pretty resilient.”

Christie’s goal set Scotland on their way to victory with Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn getting the winner early in the second half.

McGinn has hit a rich vein of form in the dark blue of Scotland with his matchwinner the fifth goal in five appearances the young Villa man has scored on national duty.

He said: “This is a game we might have drawn or lost and even though it wasn’t pretty towards the end it is a win, a step forward and it is important we win games.

“Everyone wants to see Scotland back in a major finals and if we can continue this on to March then great.”