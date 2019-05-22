EXCLUSIVE: Defender Stevenson to extend Peterhead stay

Jamie Stevenson has agreed a new contract to keep him at Peterhead next season.

The right-back, who can also be used as a winger, has been with the Blue Toon for the last five seasons.

The 34-year-old will next term extend his stay at Balmoor to six campaigns.

As one of the key players in the Buchan outfit’s League Two title win this season, boss Jim McInally is thrilled to keep Stevenson.

McInally said: “I’m delighted to re-sign Jamie because he’s been a terrific player for us over the last few years.

“The older Jamie gets the fitter he seems to get, he seems to stay nice and sharp.

“I’m not sure if as he got older he’s looking after himself a bit more, but he’s kept himself in good condition.

“He was well worthy of winning the supporters’ player of the year award this season.

“He had a wee niggle towards the end of the season which curtailed him slightly in the final quarter, but apart from that he was outstanding.

“He can play in a variety of positions which is important.

“So I’m delighted that he has re-signed with us for next season.

“He’s been with me for a lot of my career. He played under me at Morton and he’s somebody I rate highly.

“Jamie offers us so much. He can get forward, he’s got two good feet, has pace and does plenty for our attack. And defensively he’s improved massively.

“He’s been a terrific signing and it was no-brainer to keep him.”

Meanwhile, back-up goalie Sam Henderson has also agreed to stay for next season.

He joined in January as Greg Fleming’s understudy and has yet to make an appearance for Peterhead.

McInally added: “Sam’s shown up well in training. He’s sound in every department and I wouldn’t think twice about using him.”