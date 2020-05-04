Banks o’ Dee ‘devastated’ over ‘non-sporting’ null-and-void end to Junior Superleague campaign

Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton says his side are “devastated” after clubs in the North Region Junior Football Association voted to declare the 2019-20 season null and void.

The Spain Park side were 14 points clear at the top of the McBookie.com North Region Super League after a perfect record from 16 games.

But the 32 clubs in the North Region voted 19-13 in favour of declaring the season null and void rather than finishing the season by the standings in the leagues as of March 7, or on a points-per-game basis.

The decision is in contrast to the one taken in the West Region Premiership when Auchinleck Talbot were crowned champions on average points, despite sitting third.

Winton is disappointed his side did not receive the same recognition, despite being on the cusp of a fifth successive title.

He said: “I feel disappointed and disillusioned over the lack of governance, leadership and consistency. Null and void is a non-sporting outcome and a negative way to conclude a season which has been played in difficult circumstances due to the pandemic.

“The bit that is hard to take is the Scottish Championship, Leagues 1 and 2, the Highland League and the Lowland League have all crowned their league leaders as champions.

“In the West of Scotland Juniors, Auchinleck Talbot were named champions despite sitting third.

“We are the only club in Scotland, as far as I’m aware, with an average of three points per game as we have won all 16 games.

“I feel the null and void vote has penalised the potential league champions and teams in the relegation zone have been thrown a lifeline.

“I guess when you take a vote on something like this, too many teams don’t have a vested interest in the outcome. The management team and players are devastated.

“To put together a run of 16 wins from 16 games and be 14 points ahead is frustrating, especially when the Scottish Junior Football Association have allowed a team sitting third in the league to win the championship.

“Where is the governance, leadership and consistency?

“It is sad for junior football in this area to have a null and void decision. It is not sporting and the easy way out.”