David Marshall says display against England proves Scotland can mix it at Euro 2020

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall says Friday’s spirited draw with England at Wembley proves they have what it takes to progress beyond the group stage at Euro 2020.

Steve Clarke’s men produced a courageous display to earn a point against their much-fancied rivals in London, which gets them off the mark in Group D after opening with a 2-0 loss to Czech Republic.

The result sets up a crunch final group fixture against Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday, with a victory likely to send the Scots through to the last-16 of the competition.

Marshall feels his side can take huge belief from their showing against Gareth Southgate’s side.

In an interview with the Scottish FA’s social media channel, Marshall said: “Confidence can come and go during games. I think we knew were on a knife-edge in the England game because if we didn’t get something, realistically we were out of the tournament.

Catch up with David Marshall, as he reflects on #EURO2020 so far, the fantastic support from #SCO fans and he looks ahead to Tuesday's match at Hampden against #CRO pic.twitter.com/1dsOmgaHeE — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 19, 2021

“That has got to give us confidence that we have performed at such a high level in such a big game.

“The confidence within the camp wasn’t knocked after the first game, regardless of what outside people would maybe say.

“We knew we were close to getting that right. Hopefully that little bit of luck can come our way on Tuesday.

“It’s such a fine line, small margins that we saw in the first game.

“If it went the wrong way on Friday we were out of the tournament. We were just waiting for that break of the ball which never came. Hopefully we are saving that up for Tuesday.”

Scotland are competing in their first major tournament for 23 years, with Marshall’s penalty shoot-out heroics in the qualification play-off against Serbia in November ending the nation’s long wait.

Derby County goalkeeper Marshall is savouring his first experience of a finals which he insists he is desperate to prolong beyond Tuesday.

The 36-year-old added: “I have really enjoyed it. It’s good to go and watch the games, and it’s made it even better we’ve got a point on the board.

“It feels as if we are proper involved now because I think everybody expected us to get something in the first game.

“Before the game, after our first result we probably would have taken a point. It keeps the qualification in our hands.

“We went to our rivals and played really well, we should have won the game I think, but staying in the tournament was obviously the overriding emotion.

“I have enjoyed it so far and hopefully it can last lnger than Tuesday night.”

Marshall hopes the backing of a home Tartan Army crowd can prove crucial against a Croatia side which has also taken just a point from their opening two games.

He added: “It was only a quarter of a stadium full, but it didn’t feel like that.

“The two games we have had so far have been really special. If you asked any of the lads it’ll be something they remember for a long time.

“We have gone a year without any crowds, so to get anything in we are obviously going to feel that.

“The national anthem at Wembley was fantastic. I think they drowned out the English fans which is no surprise, but always good to see and hear.

“With it being our first tournament for so long, and being at Hampden with the national anthem, it was a fantastic atmosphere on Monday.

“All the lads were buzzing with it and I’m sure it will be that bit louder on Tuesday.

“It’s amazing it’s at Hampden as well. The atmosphere at the first game was great, and unfortunately it didn’t go as planned.

“Croatia is such a big occasion, and we know if we can win the game we can create that bit of history.

“The boys are desperate for it now, coming off the back of a good performance and decent result the confidence is sky high.”