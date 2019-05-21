Cove’s ‘thanks’ to Hartley for taking training ahead of promotion to SPFL

John Sheran has thanked Paul Hartley for his part in helping Cove gain promotion to League Two.

In recent months Hartley has taken some training sessions at the Balmoral Stadium.

The former Aberdeen, Celtic and Hearts player has also done analysis on Cove’s pyramid play-off opponents East Kilbride and Berwick Rangers.

Hartley, whose partner is Sheran’s daughter, Lisa, has managed Alloa, Dundee and Falkirk but has been out of work since leaving the Bairns in August.

Sheran believes Hartley has made an important contribution to Cove’s play-off success.

He said: “We’ve used Paul from time to time to take sessions when Graeme Mathieson or I haven’t been available.

“Over the last couple of seasons he’s done that from time to time and stepped in.

“When I had my heart attack Paul stepped in and it allowed Graeme to step back a little bit and assess the players.

“Paul has made a huge contribution. He’s done some video work and analysis work on the opposition.

“The players have appreciated a fresh voice and he has added to our professionalism so it’s been a huge contribution.

“From a coaching point of view Paul has a higher level of coaching qualification than Graeme and I.

“I think we’ve seen that coming through. The players have enjoyed working with somebody with that level of experience.

“It’s been good for everyone, including Paul – it’s allowed him to get back out on the coaching field.

“When you go through a tough time in terms of looking for a job it can give you a bit of confidence and shows you that you are still a great coach so that’s the important bit from Paul’s point of view.”