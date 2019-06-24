Cove co-boss Mathieson expects Sheran to be in dugout for League Two bow next season

Cove Rangers co-manager Graeme Mathieson says he expects John Sheran to remain in the dug-out for their maiden SPFL season.

Sheran was absent as Cove’s pre-season training got under way at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

He has been considering his future after suffering a heart attack in the build-up to last term’s pyramid play-offs.

Cove cruised past Lowland champs East Kilbride and League Two’s bottom side Berwick Rangers to achieve promotion to the Scottish League for the first time.

And Mathieson thinks Sheran – who is on holiday – will be on the touchline alongside him when the League Two campaign kicks off at home against Edinburgh City.

He said: “As far as I know nothing’s changing so far.

“John’s on holiday just now, so we’ll wait and see what he says when he comes back. But I don’t think there’ll be any change.

“It’s a week today until he’s back to training.”

For the players in attendance on Saturday, a typical pre-season beasting was the order of the day.

Mathieson said: “We were in midweek and did all the testing, and then we were back for horrible stuff on Saturday.

“That’s us off and going again.

“We did a bit of ball work, but the first day is always notoriously a bit tough.

“We’ve only got five sessions before we’re into a friendly, so we’ll get the ball going midweek.”

Having achieved their very public ambition of reaching the SPFL after some near misses – none closer than their play-off final agony against Cowdenbeath at Central Park last summer – it might have been difficult to get the team hungry to take another leap forward.

However, Mathieson says the Cove squad’s combination of invested, long-serving players and signings who are used to success keeps their mentality in check.

He said: “It’s really easy with the players we’ve got. A lot have been here a number of years now, progressing from youngsters.

“They know what the mentality of the club is like and, if you look at the players we’ve signed in the last two or three years, we tend to bring in guys who have league mentality and a bit of professionalism about them.

“You see that with Jamie Redman (ex-Peterhead, Montrose and Arbroath). Fantastic player, but he has the right winning mentality and league experience.

“If you keep adding to it, it keeps the momentum going.”