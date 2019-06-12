Cove Ladies assistant says Women’s World Cup has been ‘superb’ for game with boss following Scotland in France

Cove Rangers Ladies got back to winning ways in the SWFL Division One North at the weekend, despite having a few important figures supporting Scotland in France.

Manager Vicki Paterson is among those who are following Shelley Kerr’s Dark Blues for as long as they can at their first World Cup.

Paterson was in Nice to watch the Dark Blues, with Aberdeen’s Rachel Corsie and Mintlaw’s Kim Little in their ranks, narrowly lose their Group D curtain-raiser to England.

Next up for Kerr’s team are Japan in Rennes on Friday.

Closer to home, Steven Robb has taken charge of Cove as Paterson enjoys Scotland’s historic campaign.

He says the tournament and the SWNT’s participation has been “superb” for the profile of the game.

Robb explained: “Our manager Vicki is over there for as long as she can and we have a few girls over supporting.

“It’s fantastic to see the Women’s National Team at the World Cup. I’ve had many people speak to me about the England game already so people are definitely taking a real interest.

“Whatever happens, it’s been superb for the profile of the women’s game and shows the quality of the product.”

Cove went one better than Scotland on Sunday with a first win in four games as they thrashed Kelty Hearts 8-2.

The thumping win now means they are seven points ahead of their defeated opponents in Division One North, and move closer to the teams in the top five.

Winning their game in hand over Buchan would propel them above the Maud-based side.

Against Kelty, Sophie Taylor grabbed a hat-trick, adding to her impressive goal haul so far this season, and Lynn Duncan had a part to play in six of the goals.

Robb said “Sunday was a very enjoyable experience for us.

“The girls were aware of exactly where our strengths lay and what the plan was.

“Defensively we could have been stronger as a team and gave them opportunities to get back into the game.

“Claire Forrester though had a great game in goal and was excellent when she was called upon.”

It was a skeleton fixture list for the league, with just three games taking place – other sides took up the Scottish Women’s Football offer of postponing the games in order to allow players to watch Scotland’s game against England.

Deveronvale picked up a big three points on the road against Westdyke with a 3-0 success.

Both sides have been putting distance between themselves and the bottom of the table as of late, but Vale’s victory will come as a welcome boost as they made it two wins in a row and three wins in the last four.

Stonehaven Ladies were after some points as they attempted to end a three-game losing run, but a 4-1 loss to East Fife made it four games lost on the trot for Matt Smith’s side. Further putting them in danger, lingering within the drop zone.