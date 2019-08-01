Cove sign Saints striker Robertson on loan

Cove Rangers have bolstered their squad ahead of their first game in League Two by signing St Johnstone striker John Robertson on loan.

The 17-year-old will spend the season at the Balmoral Stadium as the Highland League champions embark on their debut campaign as an SPFL club.

Robertson has made first team appearances for St Johnstone, both of which were towards the end of the 2017-18 season.

He goes into Cove manager Paul Hartley’s squad for Saturday’s League Two curtain-raiser against Edinburgh City at the Balmoral Stadium.