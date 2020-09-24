Cove Rangers Women’s players and manager absorbed into Westdyke Ladies setup ahead of new season

Cove Rangers FC Women have amalgamated with Westdyke Ladies ahead of the new SWFL Championship (North) campaign after struggling for volunteers and players.

Cove boss Steve Robb will become part of the Westdyke coaching set-up as part of the arrangement.

A Cove statement said: “Joining forces with Westdyke will help to ensure there is still a pathway for the remaining Cove players to play at Championship level.

“It’s hoped the younger squad members will also benefit from working with the coaching staff at Westdyke.”

Jonathan Watt, the head coach of Westdyke Ladies, told the Cove website: “Developing young players is what we are all about, so I’m pleased those coming across from Cove will be be able to continue doing that with us.”

“The more experienced members of their squad will also be an asset because ours is pretty youthful at the moment, so everyone is going to benefit. I’m also looking forward to working with Steve, we have heard a lot of good things about him.

“We are delighted with the agreement and hoping the amalgamation can help us compete better in what is a very tough league.”

Robb said: “Westdyke are a big name in the women’s game in this area, with a proud history of developing young players.

“I’m really happy to be going there and getting the chance to help with the good work that they do. I’m also delighted we have been able to give the girls who were at Cove the opportunity to continue playing at a high level.”