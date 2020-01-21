Winger Josh Mulligan out to get more tips from Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

Josh Mulligan remembers listening to Paul Hartley’s advice as a youth player at Dundee and now he hopes to heed it with Cove Rangers.

The 17-year-old is on loan at Cove from Dens Park for the rest of the season and made his first start for the Granite City side in Saturday’s win against Cowdenbeath.

Balmoral Stadium boss Hartley was in charge of Dee from 2014 to 2017.

Mulligan remembers the former Scotland midfielder trying to help the youth players at Dens make the step up towards senior football.

And the winger is pleased Hartley has taken him to Cove and given him a chance to develop.

Mulligan said: “It’s a good team to play in with the way the team play.

“There are some top players in the squad and it’s similar to Dundee and we try to play good football.

“I was a bit younger when the manager was at Dundee, but he was still around the younger ones and I remember him giving us advice on how to get better and things like that.

“That was good advice and it’s good to know he’s been watching and was keen to take me to Cove. I’m here now and hopefully I can help get some more wins for Cove.

“It’s very different to playing in youth games but I’m sure I’ll get the hang of it soon. It’s a lot more physical and things like that but I’m happy to get the chance and get the win.”

Mulligan was pleased to feature from the beginning of Saturday’s 3-1 success against Cowdenbeath.

He hopes to make more starts in the weeks ahead, with Annan Athletic’s visit to Aberdeen on Saturday Cove’s next assignment.

Mulligan added: “I thought we played well, it was a good team performance and it was good to get the win. I was happy to make my first start.

“Training has been good and I’m enjoying it at Cove, so to get the start and the win was a good day.

“The more starts I can get the better, but I just need to keep working hard in training.

“We’re playing Annan and I don’t think any team will enjoy playing against us because of how we play.

“The manager at Dundee said this would be good for me so it’s down to me now to kick on and help Cove get some good wins in the upcoming weeks.”

Victory over Cowdenbeath moved Cove five points clear of Edinburgh City at the top of League Two and Mulligan is pleased with the position they find themselves in.

He said: “We’re in a good position at the moment. To be five points clear at this stage is good, but we’re focused on trying to get more wins and pushing on in the league.”