Cove’s Scully delighted to get one over Cowdenbeath in their backyard

Connor Scully took great delight in Cove Rangers finally getting one over Cowdenbeath in their own backyard.

Scully has been on two Cove teams that have been to Central Park and tasted defeat, with the first time, a 3-2 defeat in the SPFL pyramid play-off in 2018, a particularly bitter pill to swallow.

But a brace from Fraser Aird and another from Mitch Megginson cancelled out David Cox’s opener to ensure Cove keep their place at the top of League 2.

Cove were also beaten on the road by the Blue Brazil in the Betfred Cup at the start of last season but won the first league encounter between the two sides in Aberdeen in August.

Scully was one of six Cove players who started that 3-2 defeat a year ago, which denied them a place in the SPFL at the time, with Scott Ross, Harry Milne, Stuart McKenzie, Megginson and Jamie Masson also in the team.

The midfielder said: “It’s great to finally get a win down there. It’s a case of third time lucky. We have probably over-celebrated a little but it’s just a fantastic result for us down there, when the previous two defeats have been in big games.

“Definitely for myself and a couple of the other boys, it meant that bit extra to get one over them. We’re delighted to come away with the three points.”

Cove maintain a three-point advantage at the top of League 2, with second-placed Edinburgh City also picking up three points against Brechin City.

Manager Paul Hartley hailed the character of the side to respond to Cox’s early goal and Scully believes Cove have responded to their defeats against Stenhousemuir and Auchinleck Talbot.

He said: “We were gutted to go out of the Scottish Cup so early and to lose a game in the first quarter. But the main thing for us was to get a reaction and I think we have done that. We played Albion Rovers at home and then a really tough game at Cowdenbeath, where we’ve taken three points. It’s been a strong reaction from the players.

“We showed great character and thoroughly deserved the win. We were the ones that were trying to play football.

“The park wasn’t great on Saturday but these are the games you probably look back on if you finish up there in the league.”

Cove return to action on Tuesday night, hosting Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Shield at the Balmoral Stadium.