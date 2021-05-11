Cove Rangers are very much in the hunt for promotion to the Championship which would be a brilliant achievement.

The Aberdeen side drew 1-1 with Airdrieonians on Saturday at the Balmoral Stadium in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals.

The sides meet again tonight at the Penny Cars Stadium with the winner facing Montrose or Morton in the play-off final.

It’s been a brilliant season for Cove, they came really close to winning League One, which was an excellent achievement in itself.

Now Paul Hartley’s men are in the play-offs and they will want to take advantage of the opportunity.

It’s very close to call, but if Cove can perform to the levels they have shown all season then they’ve got a good chance of going up.

If they do manage to secure promotion, it would be their third successive promotion which would be fantastic.

Cove’s rise has been incredible coming from the Highland League into the SPFL and continuing to rise.

It shows what can be achieved by having ambition, a positive football plan, the correct infrastructure and backing, as well as good players and a good management team.

If Cove can go all the way in the play-offs it would be a very special achievement and, even if they fall short, they have still had a fine season and can challenge again next term.