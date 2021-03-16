Willie Miller column: Return of the lower leagues is positive – let’s hope they can finish season without further delays

Leagues One and Two return this weekend and I hope the clubs can finish their seasons without too many problems.

The sides in the third and fourth tiers have agreed to new Covid-19 protocols, which include testing, and having been suspended for more than two months will now play 22 league games rather than 27.

Hopefully the clubs like Cove Rangers and Peterhead in the north-east and others across the country can get through it without any major outbreaks and finish the campaign.

To see football being played at a lower level again is another positive step and I admire the drive of the clubs for wanting to come back and complete the season.

From a playing perspective, my biggest concern would be the number of games the players will have to play in a short space of time between now and the end of the season.

Establishing a safe environment and putting the protocols in place is one thing.

But the demands placed on squads who are mainly part-time to play the amount of games remaining will be challenging and that will be a concern in terms of the number of injuries that could be sustained.

Hopefully the burden placed on the players isn’t too great.

The positive is that the lower leagues are returning and I hope they can finish the season without any fixtures having to be called off.