Willie Miller column: Another landmark day for Cove Rangers

There was no Scottish Cup upset for Cove Rangers at Ibrox, but facing Rangers was still another landmark occasion for the Granite City side.

Nobody was expecting them to do anything other than try to turn in a respectable performance and try to acquit themselves as best they could and I think they did that against the Premiership champions.

As a club, Cove have blossomed with the success they’ve had on the pitch in recent years and also with the construction of their new stadium a few years ago.

Paul Hartley’s side are doing well in League One and the Scottish Cup run has added a bit more excitement to their season.

It was always going to be a huge task to get close to Rangers on Sunday, but I’m sure everyone connected with Cove enjoyed the experience.

FT | RFC 4-0 #CRFC Our Scottish Cup campaign comes to an end at Ibrox. All the best to @RangersFC in the next round. Thank you to all who purchased a virtual ticket for the #NothingWithoutFans initiative – the winners will be announced tomorrow.#CRFCLive #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/Eg5QNjUoYR — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 4, 2021

For a number of the players it would have been a whole new experience for them playing at Ibrox.

I hope they can take something from the game. It’s another marker for Cove to have played the best side in Scotland and there’s plenty more to play for this season.

They’re attention will return to league business when they face Clyde tonight and there is still the chance to potentially win promotion to the Championship.