When could Cove Rangers win the League Two title?

Cove Rangers are having a dream first season in the SPFL.

Their 3-0 win at the weekend at Stenhousemuir – as well as Edinburgh City’s increasingly patchy form which saw them draw 1-1 at Cowdenbeath – means Paul Hartley’s team are 10 points clear at the League Two summit with 10 games remaining.

When can Cove fans expect their team to seal the title and automatic promotion to League One for next term at the first attempt?

Second-placed Edinburgh are without a win in three (loss, draw, draw), while Cove have won their last three.

However, should both teams be dialled in and win their next four games, it would put them on a collision course in the capital on March 28 with the gap still at 10 points. Win this meeting and Cove would go 13 points clear with five to play.

As a result, Hartley’s team could be crowned champions at home to play-off chasing Elgin City on April 4, after which there are still four rounds of fixtures to be completed.

Alternatively, should Edinburgh City slip to defeat once in their next four or draw twice, when they host Albion Rovers and Stenhousemuir, before playing Albion and then Annan Athletic away, there’s a chance Cove could win the title when they visit Edinburgh.

All of this, of course, relies on Cove maintaining a perfect record in their next four – with two games at the Balmoral and two away from home. Their form over the season, while perfect at home, suggests trips away to Stirling (March 10) and Cowdenbeath (March 14) – both also in the play-offs mix – will be the fixtures where they are most at risk of dropping points before the capital showdown.