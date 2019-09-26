Skipper Megginson chasing more goals

Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson has bagged eight goals already this season – but he believes he should have had more.

The striker has plundered five goals in League Two to help fire the Granite City outfit to the top of the table, as well as three more in cup competitions.

Megginson has been a reliable marksman for Cove over the last three campaigns, but he’s still hungry for more.

The 27-year-old is set to skipper Cove on Saturday when Annan Athletic visit the Balmoral Stadium and said: “I’m happy, but not happy.

“I should have had a few more with chances I’ve missed.

“That’s me being critical of myself. It’s eight goals so far and I’m happy with that return, but I still want more.

“In the league I’m sitting on five and you’ve got Declan Glass, Fraser Fyvie, Jamie Masson and Harry Milne all with a few as well.

“It’s good goals are spread about because if I’m off it someone else can pop up, which is important over a long hard season.

“Hopefully that start can continue and I need to keep putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Cove have made a fine start to life as an SPFL club with 19 points gathered from a possible 21.

However, Megginson believes there’s still room for improvement and was pleased Paul Hartley’s side managed to keep a clean sheet in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Elgin.

He added: “It’s been an excellent start, but we’ve only played seven games.

“There’s always room for improvement. I don’t think you are ever the finished article, there are always ways you can improve.

“Last season we were a defensive unit that didn’t concede many goals.

“But we’ve stepped up a level now and teams and strikers will punish you more often if you give them chances.

“We’ve seen that already in games, but luckily enough we’ve managed to score in them as well.

“To get a clean sheet last week at Elgin was pleasing for everyone and I can only think of one clear chance Elgin had.

“Defence is the whole team and we’re working as a unit to try to limit chances and keep clean sheets.

“If we keep a clean sheet it’s more than likely we’re going to score and ultimately that will win you games.”

Last week Cove also secured Fyvie on a contract until the end of the season.

The former Aberdeen, Wigan, Hibs and Dundee United midfielder joined last month on a deal until January.

Megginson said: “It was excellent to get Fraser to join the club in the first place.

“After that you think about what might happen in six months time and whether he might leave.

“But to have him for the rest of the season is brilliant. He’s a top quality player and he’s shown that already.

“His ball retention, his movement and his fitness are top class.

“We’ve got a good squad anyway, but having somebody like Fraser probably helps others raise their game.

“It’s a joy to have him playing behind me because some of the passes he plays other players wouldn’t play.

“It’s excellent news and it shows the ambition of the club to keep improving and to attract good players.”