Hartley hails ‘outstanding’ Cove as unbeaten League Two run goes on

Paul Hartley hailed his “outstanding” table-toppers after Cove extended their unbeaten run in League Two to five against Queen’s Park.

The 3-0 win at the Balmoral Stadium saw the promoted Highland champions move three points clear of Edinburgh City in second.

It took 21 minutes for Cove to open the scoring, with centre-back Daniel Higgins netting from Jamie Masson’s corner.

After the break, winger Masson – red hot so far in his side’s SPFL debut season – set up Dundee United loanee Matty Smith for the second, before Masson completed a hat-trick of assists by playing in Fraser Fyvie to slot home.

Of his team, boss Hartley said: “They were outstanding from start to finish.

“All the work we’ve been doing on the training pitch is paying off with the goals we scored.

“Defensively we were solid and squeezed the game and scored some great goals.

“We’ve got good players in the team that can handle the ball.”

Cove have now scored 17 goals in their five league games, and Hartley views it as a compliment teams like Queen’s Park – now fourth in the table – are scared to come out and take on the Granite City men.

He said: “It’s a credit to the players because teams are now coming here and sitting in.

“But we’ve got the patience to break them down. It opened up a wee bit after we got that first goal – they had to come out and we got some high-class goals.

“The wide players are there to produce. Matty gets a great goal and (Fraser) Fyvie was outstanding.

“It’s a great move from the goalkeeper right through the thirds and it’s finished with aplomb.”

It was another good performance from ex-Aberdeen and Wigan player Fyvie, signed on a short-term deal and helping his Cove team-mates to underline their credentials as favourites for immediate promotion – although all within the Balmoral are playing this scenario down.

Hartley said: “Fraser is enjoying his football. We’ve got him for the next few months – I know he can play at a higher level. On his day he’s unplayable.

“We’ve had a good start. There’s loads of work still to do and we’re building a good squad here. We’ve not done anything yet.”

Next week Cove, who allowed Dan Park to leave for former Highland rivals Formartine United on Friday, will have a change of scenery – heading to north Wales to play Connah’s Quay Nomads in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup third round.

Hartley said: “We’re going away and it’s a good tie for us. They’re a good, strong outfit.

“But it was pleasing to get this result and go away next week, which is something new for us.

“We’ll be well prepared. We had them watched on Friday night, we’ve got a lot of footage on them and we know what they’re about.”